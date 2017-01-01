Statewide Stories Public Safety - Sept. 22-27 FIRE Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to six emergency medical calls and two fire calls. Kachemak Emergency Services responded to no calls. POLICE Sept. 22 2:45 p.m. An officer assisted AST in attempted location of subject of a welfare check near [...] Teen Works To Help The Homeless Helping others helps Casey Marsh feel positive By Christina Whiting Homer Tribune [caption id="attachment_51855" align="alignleft" width="250"] Photo provided - Local youth, Casey Marsh, is dedicated to helping the homeless in Homer.[/caption] Community News - Sept. 29 Building a better baby SVT Health and Wellness will host a Thriving Thursday class on Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at 880 East End Road in Homer. Entitled, “Thinking About Getting Pregnant,” the program is hosted by SVT Physician Assistant Page Herring, as [...] Autumn Is A Time To Embrace Rhythm Of Life By Lisa Asselin For the Homer Tribune Well, it’s that time of year when the winds blow in, the leaves fall and your kiddos must adapt to school life after a summer of nap-free days, late nights and a virtual “raised by wolves” mentality. Some of you [...] City Council Candidates Weigh In On Issues Carey Restino Homer Tribune On Oct. 4, Homer city voters will elect two new city council members to fill the seats vacated by Gus VanDyke and Bryan Zak. This council will be challenged with navigating ever-shrinking budgets while carefully promoting [...]

