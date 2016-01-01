FYI - News briefs & announcements - Dec. 15

Dave Erikson knows his birds

Now in his 40th consecutive year, master birder and teacher Dave Erikson will offer a bird identification class today from 6-7 p.m. at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center seminar room. Learn everything you need to know to prepare for Saturday's Christmas Bird Count — plus a little more. Erikson's class is an excellent review of the wintering birds here in Homer for volunteers who plan to help with the bird count, but is also of great benefit to any new birders in the area who are interested in learning about our winter resident birds.

The event is cosponsored by the Kachemak Bay Birders and the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, and is free. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information contact Dave at (907) 441-7931 or Lani Raymond at 399-9477. Or you can check out more details at http://kachemakbaybirders.org/. [http://kachemakbaybirders.org/]

Don't rely on Santa to clean your chimney

You would think stuffing a fat guy dressed in fur down your chimney would do the trick, but Homer Volunteer Fire Department wants to remind everyone to make sure your chimneys are cleaned regularly to help prevent creosote buildup.

The department just recently responded to a chimney fire on Mattox Street, but was able to extinguish the fire quickly.

According to the Chimney Safety Institute of America, creosote forms inside all chimney systems, and is usually black or brown in appearance. It can be crusty and flaky, tar-like, dripping and sticky, or shiny and hardened.

"Whatever form it takes, creosote is highly combustible. If it builds up in sufficient quantities — and the internal flue temperature is high enough — the result could be a chimney fire. Certain conditions encourage the buildup of creosote. Restricted air supply, unseasoned wood and, cooler than normal chimney temperatures are all factors that can accelerate the buildup of creosote on chimney flue walls."

To remedy your creosote problem, or prevent one for occurring, contact a local chimney cleaner — or do it yourself! Homer Volunteer Fire Department has chimney brushes available to borrow.

Southcentral residents named to subsistence councils

The United States Secretary of the Interior, Sally Jewell, has appointed Ingrid Peterson of Homer, R. Greg Encelewski of Ninilchik and Michael V. Opheim of Seldovia to represent Southcentral Alaska as a part of the 10 Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils.

The Councils advise the Federal Subsistence Board on subsistence management regulations and policies, and serve as a forum for public involvement in federal subsistence management in Alaska.

Fa La La La La — don't drive impaired

As holiday parties get into full swing, be sure you take the time to make a plan to get home safely. To help remind you to not drive impaired, Alaska State Troopers have their own plan to be visible on Alaska highways during the holidays — with lights and sirens, if necessary. The high-visibility enforcement effort started Dec. 14, and runs until the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2017.

The Department of Public Safety realizes that alcohol is a part of many festivities this time of year. If you plan to partake, plan to not drive as well. The annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign around the holidays encourages motorists to keep safety in mind and prevent this time of year from turning tragic.

While troopers are always watching for drunk drivers, they will also be on the lookout for additional driving behaviors that often contribute to fatal crashes. Texting, speeding and driving too fast for conditions are perfect examples.

Do your part to keep our roadways safe by not driving impaired — and don't hesitate to make a REDDI report by calling 911. (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately).