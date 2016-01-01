New museum director hopes to encourage dialogue

Morrow brings depth of experience to Pratt

Walking through the back rooms of the Pratt Museum, the facility's new executive director recalls her early memories of the museum, memories that are similar to many youth who have visited the multifaceted facility.

"This is where I fed my first octopus," Laurie Morrow said.

Like many raised in Alaska, Morrow's path to Homer has had plenty of twists and turns. The 45-year-old most recently worked for nine years as education director for the Alaska SeaLife Center. Prior to that, however, she studied outside the state at the University of Wyoming, where she received her bachelor of arts in history, and launched into travel to Bauska, Latvia, where she served with the Peace Corps. She then taught in Seoul, Korea, and Wakyama, Japan before returning to Alaska to pursue her master of arts in English from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Morrow said her studies, travel and recent work at the SeaLife Center as well as work with the Foraker Group focusing on leadership all built experiences that are likely to be contribute to her effectiveness in her new position

"I'm really driven by curiosity," she said.

Morrow said she sees the challenges of her position — the museum recently extended its project timeline for the proposed expansion and redesign of the aging 48-year-old facility due to the current state economic climate. While the preliminary design work on the project is largely done, the museum's board felt it was better to slow down its fund-raising efforts in the immediate future while keeping the much-needed upgrades as a top priority.

The new director said the museum is extraordinary in the many roles it serves, as an educational institution, a visitor destination, a promoter of the arts and natural sciences and a keeper of a large collection of artifacts. Luckily, those topics are all ones she said she is naturally attracted to.

"I find history fascinating," she said, adding that with issues like climate change and changing economics facing the region, that history will be even more pertinent. "History is important in informing us for the future."

Morrow said the challenge is how to continue funding the many missions of the museum while also moving forward with the expansion. She said the museum is also tasked with its role as a community leader, helping the southern Kenai Peninsula define itself.

"How do you lead a community in examining who are we, who do we want to be and how do we get there," Morrow said.

The new director said she and the museum staff will likely reach out to the community in coming months and years, working with partners to encourage dialogue about the future of the museum and the community.

"I hope to inspire people to become more engaged," she said.

Morrow said she is aware of what she calls "crisis fatigue," where people want to turn away from tackling big issues like climate change and become disengaged on a political scope, but she said individual involvement and action will likely be critically important as we move forward.

"Alaska sees a lot of impacts more quickly than a lot of the world," she said. "We need to share the importance of Kachemak Bay with the rest of the world."

Morrow will be working on her educational doctorate in heritage leadership while in her position with the library, and sees the opportunity to fold that effort into her work with the museum.

She said in the coming months, she expects to do a lot of listening as well as getting to know her talented staff and the community better as the museum sets its next course.

"We hope to encourage and inspire a lot of dialogue," she said.