Sonny Smith, face of Glacier Drive-In for decades, passes

When people describe Sonny Smith, the first thing they mention is his smile, a smile that filled up his whole face, crinkled his eyes, and made you feel like you were truly welcome.

That smile, and a big dose of Texas charm, were what made Smith, who passed away last week at the age of 85, a pinnacle of the community he lived and worked in. Smith was perhaps most well known for being the face behind the window of the Glacier Drive-In, a Homer Spit diner that sold huge burgers and rich milk shakes. While people came for the food, they also swarmed to the restaurant because Sonny and his wife Nancy Smith made them feel like family.

Smith's granddaughter Karen Shelby said the outpouring from hundreds of people in the community following her grandfather's passing has been overwhelming and has eased the sadness her family feels.

Smith came to Alaska in 1972 and drove trucks, worked on the Alaska Pipeline and the Homer Water Treatment Plant as well as at the head of the bay until he and his wife bought the Glacier Drive-In 1979. When they bought the restaurant, Smith said they committed to changing things as little as possible. The menu stayed largely the same for the next 31 years — peanut butter milk shakes and Glacier Burgers with the same ingredients they always had.

The Smiths retired seven years ago, but the memories of heralding spring with a trip to see Sonny and Nancy Smith were fresh in the minds of many when they heard of his passing Dec. 7.

"When he and Nancy had Glacier Drive-In, it was as though the entire town marked the beginning of summer with its opening, and that first day was almost like a holiday," said friend and neighbor Paul Morton in a text, recalling how Smith would have your order started before you even got to the window. "I have lived long enough and hard enough to know the pretenders from the real deal. ... He was the real deal."

For Rama Flyum, the memories went back to her childhood, when her grandpa took her to get a milkshake. Sonny's smile was there, she wrote in memory of Smith. Later, when she was a teenager, he would grin and ask if she and her friends were late for class. As a struggling college student, he would write her a "tab" and grin.

"When I was a single pregnant mom working two jobs, he would hand my very curious son the puzzles and grin," she recalled. "When he gave my daughter her first job, he grinned at me. When my dad and I did our first spring without my mom, he took our order and grinned knowingly.

"Sonny Smith, you will never know how much your grin made my day," she wrote.

Others recalled how he could calculate every order total by hand without ever missing a beat, and how he loved to chuckle.

Pictures of Smith's earlier years depicted his days in Texas, where he loved to ride bulls and drove cattle cross-country. He served in the Korean War and graduated from Texas A&M, his family said. When he wasn't working at the restaurant, Smith would be on his snow machine or flying ultra-light planes, sometimes even arriving at work on the Spit in one.

Shelby said the family was still struggling with his passing but was greatly comforted by the many people in the community who knew and loved her grandfather. The family suggests that those wishing to make a donation should do so to the Homer Food Pantry in lieu of flowers.

A celebration of life will be held for Smith in January, the family said.