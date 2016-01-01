As the parent of a recently minted teenager, I have been waiting for this moment — the moment when the drama started. With the memories of my own middle school ups and downs in mind, and what I hoped was a firm grip on the belief that we would all emerge in one piece five or so years from now, we forged ahead. But I didn't expect this.

At 11:30 in the evening, my son informed me he'd just gotten a graphic death threat from someone he didn't even know. Like teenagers do, he took it very seriously and was quite upset. And while I was 99.9 percent sure the threat was all hot air, the recent events in Mat Su hung in the back of my head. We didn't know who this was, why they were threatening him, or how to react.

As it turned out, it was, of course, a baseless threat created in the heat of typical teenage angst. But in the course of the discussion with fellow parents, teachers and the principal, we found out some interesting things that are important for all of us to understand, whether you are the parent of a texting youth or simply a texter yourself.

For one, if this threatening text had come through on school property, the police would have automatically been called. It's both comforting and sad to hear that educators have to deal with these sorts of issues in such a black-and-white way. But that's the world we live in, and parents would be well advised to have a conversation with their children about it when they hand over that mobile device. As texters, they will be quickly transported from a world where taunting words can be taken lightly to a world where texts could result in a very dramatic day at the police station.

But perhaps the bigger issue is this: had this youth been standing face to face with my son, I bet you dollars to donuts no such threat would occurred. Part of the reality of texting is that it fundamentally changes the way we communicate. We text things we wouldn't be brave enough to say in person, either because of rejection or retribution. Those who study these things say it's much the same phenomenon that makes road rage such a big issue but allows us to navigate a crowded crosswalk without much frustration — when we as humans cannot see the person we are interacting with, we miss a huge chunk of the information that helps us relate logically and peacefully.

One study of texting found that when humans interact face to face or even through a phone conversation, they are getting a massive amount of information that has nothing to do with the actual content — in fact, only 7 percent of the information we typically receive when communicating face to face is based on the content of the message. We are pulling 58 percent of our communication through body language, the study said, and 35 percent through vocal tone, pitch and emphasis. In a text message, we cannot hear vulnerability or distress, for example, which is why even without the pitfalls of autocorrect and voice dictation, our text messages so often get misinterpreted. And anyone who has tried to use sarcasm in a text has quickly learned the lesson there.

For teens especially, communicating with texts can seem like an easy way to bypass the messiness of human communication. It's a whole lot easier to text, "I'm sorry," than come face to face with the fact that we hurt another person's feelings. But without the experience and understanding that comes with those real interactions, we are bypassing a big part of our development, an issue that becomes especially poignant among teens still learning the awkward dance of interactions.

Texting is wildly popular and, along with social media, is changing how all of us communicate. But it is not simply a phone call put into words. It is a shell of communication and our children need to be taught that there is a time for texting and a time to talk in person, face to face.

And sometimes, especially if you can't imagine saying what you are texting in person, there is a time to not say anything at all.