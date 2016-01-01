It is an honor to work on behalf of the Bering Sea Elders Group. When I think about what it means to me, it is the collective voice of our Elders that is most important. When the Elders get together and speak with one voice about the necessity of taking care of the resources, respecting what the Creator has given to us, and doing these things for our children — that can really make a difference to people far away who make decisions affecting our culture.

It worked when we asked President Obama to protect the Northern Bering Sea.

Over the past few years, Elders traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with offices of the White House, U.S. Coast Guard, National Marine Fisheries Service, and Department of the Interior. We also had a chance to meet President Obama when he came to Anchorage last year to give an important speech on climate change.

We talked to them about the reliance of our people on the ocean for our food and our whole way of life. We explained that our people have been here for thousands of years, living on the land and the ocean. We described the big migrations of walrus and whales and seals, the welcome arrival of birds in the spring, and the movement of fish inshore and offshore. We taught them about how we navigate in the ocean, and how our hunters listen for walrus in the fog by putting their ear to the end of an oar.

We found a lot of open doors because we spoke from our hearts and experience, with the conviction of our ancestors.

But the ocean is changing, and we are facing new challenges. All over Alaska, the climate is warming. Sea ice is coming later in the fall and melting earlier in the spring. When shorefast ice is not there to protect the coast, we are exposed to storm surges that are washing away the coastline or flooding low-lying villages. Northern hunters report that no more icebergs come south through the Bering Strait in the fall anymore. In some years the sea ice is too thin and is unsafe for traveling. Elders say it's harder to predict the weather now.

We are preparing for a different future. With support from the Elders, over 30 tribal governments along the coast from Kuskokwim Bay to Bering Strait, as well as Kawerak and AVCP, all adopted resolutions asking the president to take action that would prevent new kinds of stress on the ocean and to give tribes a meaningful seat at the table for future decision-making. We asked the president to consider ways to keep our waters safe from increasing global ship traffic and other industrial developments.

We told a compelling story and President Obama listened to us. On Dec. 9 he announced an executive order designating the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area.

The Executive Order directs federal agencies to make rules that prohibit discharges by shipping companies operating in our waters. It withdraws specific areas from future oil and gas leasing and supports ongoing small-scale local fisheries important to village economies.

President Obama recognizes our people's need for self-determination. The executive order paves a way for tribes to have a greater role in decision-making. He is the first president to require that our traditional knowledge and expertise be applied to federal management decisions, answering a decades-long drumbeat of our people.

This is real progress, and we wholeheartedly thank the president for working with us.

In the coming years, we look forward to working with the tribes and our regional leaders. There will be work to do to ensure that the promises made through President Obama's executive order are kept. But it will be the next generation who will defend the protections that we achieved. The Elders invite our youth to be part of this promise, be involved in how we implement the executive order, and be prepared to lead when your time comes.

For more details on the executive order and link to the White House announcement: www.beringseaelders.org [mailto:www.beringseaelders.org]

Fred Kavlak Phillip is the Executive Director of Bering Sea Elders Group, an association of elders appointed by 39 participating tribes along the Yukon-Kuskokwim and Bering Strait coast. Phillip participated in the Tribal Nations Conference and was an invited guest at a meeting on climate change for leaders of indigenous peoples, both hosted by the White House in September.