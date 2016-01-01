Truck takes dip in Beluga Lake

Questions linger about use of lake by vehicles

Kenneth Bryant, a tow truck operator with Automotive Collision Experts, and Greg Collins with Collins Excavation and Services were finally able Tuesday to extricate a truck that broke through the ice near the edge of Beluga Lake on Saturday. There was a good bit of head-scratching and plenty of well-meaning, helpful suggestions, but it took several days to get it free.

On Tuesday morning, the truck was still there, and its presence caused concern not just for the truck owner, but also for those wondering if some sort of posting should be put up regarding the safety of the ice for walking and driving.

Portions of Beluga Lake are operated as an airport by the state Department of Transportation, said Jill Reese, DOT spokesperson.

But she said while some lakes are operated full time as airports, such as Lake Hood in Anchorage, most are only operated that way in the summer. In Homer, however, the state doesn't have any surface rights for the lake, she said.

"Pretty much it's not managed by us," she said. "We don't have any jurisdiction on the lake."

The question of who is in charge has been brought up by city resident Frank Griswold, who questioned why the state isn't putting up signs to warn drivers of the risks of venturing out on the lake.

While most of the year, the lake ice is too thin for driving, the Homer Ice Racing Association has historically raced cars on portions of the lake in the winter when temperatures and ice allows. But it's not uncommon for cars venturing out on the ice for a thrill ride to get caught in one of several spots on the lake where the ice rarely freezes over.

Homer Police Chief Mark Robl said it's fairly common for at least one vehicle to go through the ice each year. The city, however, doesn't have any jurisdiction on the ice of Beluga Lake, he said. He said while he would like to put up signs to warn people, the second you put up a sign, you become legally responsible for making sure that sign stays up.

"It would be nice to have a safe way to warn the public," he said.

Robl said if people take risks, however, they are responsible for what happens if that risk turns out to have been a bad one, whether that's on a lake in the middle of Homer or way out of town.

"In Alaska, we've got beaches and thousands of lakes — people drive out to Caribou Lake — and when you do things like that, you are taking your own risks," he said. "People need to be careful. We typically do a lot of things in Alaska that are a lot more dangerous than in other places."

Bryant, meanwhile, said he and Collins got the truck out of the lake Tuesday evening before the weather turned the 8 inches of ice into slush and the problem got worse.

"We've tried a couple different things and we have made some progress, but nothing worked like we had hoped," Brant said.