ATR and MJ: A combination driven to succeed

Trainer: 'The road to success is paved with hard work'

'Twas the night after Christmas in Homer A. K., the start of a new year just one week away.

After gorging on holiday treats that one gets, you give up on real clothes and just throw on sweats.

Battling the bulge is the same every year, despite hordes of diets and exercise gear.

Aerobics are "old school" and Zumba's OK, but real fitness comes at the hands of MJ.

OK ... seriously, if you've spent the last 12 months — or 12 years — trying to get into shape and live a healthier lifestyle with little to no success you may want to consider trying something new.

Regardless of current exercise fashions and the ongoing fitness hype perpetuated by an onslaught of advertising campaigns, real results only come from real work in the gym.

And, while there might be one or two fitness facilitators in the world who know more about exercise than Mary Jo Cambridge — I seriously doubt it.

Cambridge, known by just about everyone in the world as MJ, owns and operates the Alaska Training Room in Homer; a business she started back in 2012 with much encouragement from friends.

"When I came to Homer, my son joined Kachemak Swim Club," Cambridge explained. "One day at the pool, I saw some women performing exercises incorrectly, so I went over to offer some advice."

Soon, Cambridge had a group of women meeting her on the pool deck, and eventually just decided to find her own place and hang a sign out front. Several community members stepped up to offer help and encouragement.

"Bill Bell and Mary Lou Kelsey helped me with seed money, and Joel and Tia Pietsch helped me prepare my website and the training room," Cambridge said, adding that Kate Kuhns Aquatic Center pool manager Bridget Kuhns got the word out to everyone she knew. "She said, 'if you build it, they will come,'" Cambridge explained.

And they did.

'Driven to succeed'

MJ's athleticism and commitment to fitness was a "matter of survival" growing up. The sixth sibling in a family with eight kids, she quickly learned she had to push herself to keep up — especially if she wanted to play with the older boys.

"I spent hours playing, like most of us did back then, and practiced a lot," she said. "We had a barn with a basketball hoop on it, as well as a strike zone; so even if I was by myself, I practiced my pitching or jump shot or tennis swing."

Cambridge was a three-sport athlete in high school, and said she excelled because she was "driven to succeed."

In college, MJ competed in softball and tennis, before an injury forced her to the sidelines and offered her a glimpse into the world of athletic training and strength conditioning.

"I ultimately spent more hours in the training room taking care of other athletes," she explained.

"After college, I wanted to become the best professional I could be and make a difference in athletes' lives."

Cambridge coached softball at University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and eventually became the head athletic trainer. She worked with professional tennis players in a physical therapy clinic in South Florida and then got the opportunity to play for the Florida Legends in a ladies professional baseball league in 1998. She spent four years as the head strength coach for the United States Tennis Association in California, and specialized in training young, promising juniors and professionals. She came to Alaska in 2010 after raising her son and training clients and junior tennis players on the beach.

"I honed my skills by using creativity and throwing out exercises and techniques that didn't work," Cambridge said. "And I learned that laying a strong foundation was the secret to keeping my peeps successful and injury-free."

According to MJ, the move to Homer came after she finished with the USTA, and was a great time to transition her son to homeschool.

Why Homer?

"We had always fished in Homer and loved it," she said. "The music, the art, the dance — and great restaurants. What's not to love about Homer!?"

The ATR family

A strong supporter of ATR from the beginning, Kuhns said Cambridge is like the captain of a ship.

"When she directs the class, everyone believes they are going to improve somehow," Kuhns said. "She knows fitness and how to bring a group to a place they didn't think they could go to. She has made a huge impact in this community and makes everyone feel like family."

Local physician and Homer High School girls softball coach Bill Bell agreed.

"MJ is a community treasure and has raised the level of attention to training our athletes to a whole new level," Bell said, adding that her work has had an impact in the resurgence of championship teams, but most importantly in the arena of injury prevention — especially in female athletes. "The level of expertise she has brought to this town, based on her own collegiate experience, her coaching experience in softball at the college level and her national experience with the U.S. Tennis Association, has given us a resource unmatched in the rest of the state."

Cambridge will be the first to tell you that she believes ATR is the "cheapest health insurance you can have." She chalks up ATR's success to having a very experienced, certified trainer supervising every class.

"When you go to a regular gym, your first problem is that you are often not sure what to do," she explained. "And seeking advice or securing a trainer is cost prohibitive for most."

Cambridge said social aspects of classes also help the program succeed.

"You meet up with others at your class time and all train together," she said. "And you never have to wonder what to do, because I design, implement and supervise every workout."

MJ said she doesn't concern herself with people's personal records when they lift, but does care about their personal function.

"Can they do their job easier; can they finish a race faster and easier? Can they take care of their family better because they are happier and stronger," she asked. "Many people I train say they cannot afford to NOT train with me. That is why I do it; I feel like what I do matters to many Homer peeps."

Cambridge gets no argument there.

"Her passionate personality has spread out to the community so thoroughly, half of our office staff heads off to circuit training right after work," Bell said. "The softball, track, running and basketball programs would not be what they are without MJ, and she has infected many of those athletes with a drive for fitness, strength and confidence that will stay with them well beyond high school."

Cambridge said she has found some incredibly tough athletes — and people in general — around Homer. Their welfare is her No. 1 priority, but she also knows there are plenty more people out there who don't know she exists.

She said she hopes to change that.

"I believe some people think $80 is too expensive — or they have trouble realizing that taking care of yourself is a lifestyle choice and necessary to fight disease and aging," Cambridge explained. "At ATR, there is a monthly fee — period. You can come as often as you want for $86."

MJ offers five classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and three classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Folks interested in checking out what ATR is all about can attend the first class at no charge.

"Come see if you like it — and with no commitment," she said. "Some people never miss a class; they treat ATR and working out like their life depends on it. And it does."

Bell said he hopes Cambridge stays in Homer for awhile — noting the positive impact she has on the whole community.

"The day MJ walked into the high school to interview for an assistant coaching position was a pivotal day for me," he said. "Even if she was wearing Yankee earrings."

For more information about MJ and classes offered at ATR, call (907) 299-8505.