FYI - News briefs & announcements - Dec. 22

Homer's Christmas Bird Count: Preliminary Report

The 2016 Christmas Bird Count began for 30 or more volunteers just before 9 a.m. on Saturday. The daylight was just starting to increase, when a blizzard blew in and darkened the skies. Birder Lani Raymond said visibility at Munson Point was only about 10 yards.

When skies cleared, Raymond said the group found some great birds, despite freezing temperatures and some icy walking.

According to Raymond, a total of 66 species were reported, with more feeder watchers and owling Saturday night still to be added in. Some chukars were found out East End Rd, though possibly will not count as an official species due to their probable domestic escapee status. There was a white-throated found at a feeder near Chrittenden Street, a belted kingfisher found in Beluga Slough right beyond where the culvert flows out of the lake, and a single sanderling was found amongst the Rock Sandpipers. Probable spruce grouse tracks were also found, but tracks do not count for the official report.

Count Week ended Dec. 20, with birder Dave Erikson finishing his 40th-consecutive year coordinating the Christmas Bird Count.

BP Alaska accepting nominations for Teachers of Excellence

BP is accepting nominations for the BP Teachers of Excellence program, which recognizes Alaska teachers' exceptional work.

The program is also accepting nominations for unsung heroes in Alaska's schools, such as principals, counselors, teacher assistants or others. Anyone can nominate a BP Teacher of Excellence or the new BP Educational Allies award, by visiting BPteachers.com. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 1, 2017.

The program honors K-12 teachers and other school staff from public or private schools who have made important contributions to education and their communities. Each BP Teacher of Excellence will receive $500 and a $500 matching grant to their school. BP will select one Teacher of the Year who will receive a $1,500 scholarship for continuing education. Educational Allies will also receive a cash award and recognition at the annual awards ceremonies in the spring. For more information, contact Dawn Patience at (907) 301-8726, dawn.patience@bp.com [mailto:dawn.patience@bp.com] or email AKBPTeachers@bp.com [mailto:AKBPTeachers@bp.com]

Kenai Peninsula College's holiday schedule

KPC's Kachemak Bay campus will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24, 2016. The college will re-open Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Registration for the upcoming spring semester is available online at www.kpc.alaska.edu. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Join in the joys of Japanese cooking

Japanese food enthusiast Vicky Daniels will host a Dec. 29 Thriving Thursday class at SVT Health and Wellness.

Starting at 6 p.m., Daniels will demonstrate how to prepare sushi rice, roll traditional sushi and make authentic miso soup. Born and raised in Japan, Vicky enjoys cooking and sharing traditional foods she grew up with.?For more information, call 226-2228 ext. 661.

Serve Alaska welcomes new executive director

Kathryn Abbott is taking over as executive director of Serve Alaska, the organization responsible for directing many of the state's federal resources for community service.

Abbott, who most recently worked as the senior manager for the education impacts partnerships arm of United Way of Anchorage, will be responsible for heading up Serve Alaska in the new year.

"The program's funds are used to help recruit, train and mobilize AmeriCorps members to address locally identified needs," the group wrote in a release. "Serve Alaska sub-grantees operate in almost every region of the state, bringing much-needed support and training to rural and urban Alaska."

Abbott takes over from Paula Pawlowski, who retired earlier this year.