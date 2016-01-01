Homer naturalist honored with posthumous naming of Antarctic cove

Carmen Field, whose enthusiasm for all natural things inspired similar curiosity in from those she taught and guided, was honored this week by the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators with the naming of a cove in her honor.

Field Cove, a 3.5 km-wide and 3 km-deep cove west of Bachstrom Point on the Graham Coast of Antarctica, was thusly named for Field's 27 years as an expedition tour guide in Antarctica.

According to the association, Field visited Antarctica nearly 80 times over those years, often with her husband, Conrad, and daughter Eryn, prior to her passing on May 31 of this year. Field had battled breast cancer for years, but had continued her work as a naturalist, both locally and in Antarctica.

"She was in her element when in the elements, like walking along blustery Antarctic beaches," a release from the association said. "She paid attention to what was going on around her, from discerning the seasonal appearances of various shorebirds to discovering a little blob of a marine invertebrate that seemed to defy classification."

When in Homer, Field worked as the marine science educator at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game's Kachemak Bay Research Reserve, where she lead explorers of all ages onto the Beluga Slough. Local residents are currently researching the possibility of a new trail along the slough in her honor.