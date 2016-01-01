Scandinavian celebration

I would like to express my heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us last Saturday evening. It was very well attended and the food was delicious, even the Lutefisk?

We want to extend a very special thanks to McNeil Canyon Meats for donating the meat for our Swedish Meatballs?They mixed up the secret recipe, published in the Faith Lutheran Cookbook and it was supreme?

Everyone also enjoyed the Vheneka Marimba youth group from the Homer Methodist Church?

Donations are being used for Share the Spirit Christmas Gifts? It's wonderful to be part of a community that works together?

Connie Isenhour

Take a deep breath — and appreciate it!

I would like to thank the management at Save-U-More for respectfully responding to my request that their cigarettes can be moved away from the front door of the store.

While I respect the right of every adult to make their own choices concerning tobacco use, I also recognize there are those among us whose health is jeopardized by the fumes of smoke and cigarette butts.

With the can in the new location, it is now possible to enter the store comfortably, and everyone's needs have been easily met. Thank you for caring about our community!

Kate Meyer

Reflections of gratitude

It was the annual holiday tree lighting at the Homer Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Bryan Zak Proclaimed "Light up Homer for the Holidays."

Santa arrived on the Homer Fire Department Engine driven by fireman Dan Miotke and he and Mrs. Claus sparked children's dreams for the holidays.

Homer High School carolers directed by Kyle Schneider delighted guests.

First Lady of Homer and Chamber Executive Director Karen Zak lit up the holiday evergreen tree.

Volunteer designers extraordinaire, Marie Walker and Lee Larsen decorated the Chamber Visitor Center and the holiday tree with beautiful boughs, bows and ornaments.

Volunteer hosts, Patrice Krant and Dee Morizomo served hot chocolate and apple cider and provided fixings for s'mores as Jack Bennett tended the bonfire to roast marshmallows and Michael Barnes plus Zackary Peck shoveled snow to make way for guests of all ages.

Master of ceremonies, Tom Stroozas expressed gratitude to chamber member businesses that supported the celebration with their financial gifts and in-kind services: Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Alaska Flower Mill, AmericusCuisine, Cornerstone Lending, Cosmic Kitchen, Dutch Boy Landscaping, Enstar Natural Gas, Homer Electric, Malone Insurance Company, Save-U-More, Safeway, SVT Health & Wellness, Ulmer's Drug & Hardware and Wells Fargo Bank.

Megumi Bean, Bernadette Gradney and Lucy Maryott offered kids holiday tattoos and craft projects. Karen Howorth, volunteer photographer captured the visual memories.

Community connections touched us with sparks of joy and bound us together to celebrate the holiday season with each other.

A winter night lit up with reflections of the holidays past, present and future with dreams of all good things yet to be.

With Gratitude from the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center board of directors and staff.

Jan Knutson

Christmas Bird Count

As our Christmas Bird Count began Dec. 17 for 30 or more volunteers just before 9 a.m., the daylight increased a bit and then it seemed to grow darker and darker as a blizzard of snow and rain began, which, at Munson Point, resulted in a visibility of only about 10 yards. Soon, however, it cleared up and we all found some great birds. Temperatures hovered around freezing, resulting in icy walking but traversable with grippers just fine.

A total of 66 species were reported, with more feeder watchers and owling Saturday night still to be added in? Some chukars were found out East End Road, though possibly will not count as an official species due to their probable domestic escapee status. There was a white-throated sparrow found at a feeder near Chrittenden Street, a belted kingfisher found in Beluga Slough right beyond where the culvert flows out of the lake, and a single sanderling was found amongst the Rock Sandpipers.

Thank you to the Kachemak Bay Birders and other volunteers who participated, and to the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge for letting us use their space for our meeting and potluck?And of course, to Dave Erikson for his 40th consecutive year of coordinating our Christmas Bird Count!

Lani Raymond