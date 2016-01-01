Mariners crown five champions at state meet

Cook named Girls Most Outstanding Wrestler; Fasulo undefeated at 45-0

Homer High School wrestler Jared Brant had a big weekend at the Class 1-2-3A State Championships in Anchorage. The Mariner senior won the state championship at 138 pounds, finished his season with a 44-1 record and was a member of the second-best wrestling team in the state.

For Brant, however, the best moment was watching his practice partner — freshman Mose Hayes — finish sixth in the competition.

"That was probably the highlight of the meet for me," Brant said. "Walking into the tournament, I had two personal goals: one was to win state, the other was to make sure Mose placed as a freshman."

Mission accomplished.

Wrestling at 132 pounds, Hayes came into the tournament unseeded, and had to wrestle the eventual state champ right off the bat.

"And he still placed sixth," Brant said. "He beat out two kids that were seeded ahead of him."

After winning the state title in 2015 — their first in 29 years — the Homer wrestling team fell just short of a repeat with a runner-up finish to the Bethel Warriors this year. Bethel scored 264.5 points to Homer's 246, while third-place Barrow scored 114.

The M's broke or tied several school records with the 2016 season, including finishing with five state champions, placing 12 out of 16 in the top six and earning the 246 points. Homer coach Chris Perk pointed out that qualifiers, placers and points were all improvements from last season when the team won the championship with 214 points and 10 placers.

Brant and fellow senior Timmy Woo both dominated their weight classes this year. Woo wrestled at 160 pounds, and earned his second-consecutive state championship with a single-leg takedown in the closing seconds of the match to break a 3-3 tie and pick up the 5-3 win.

Woo is a four-time placer at State, holds the team takedown record and finished his senior season with a 43-1 record.

He's also pretty happy with winning.

"All I planned to do was go out and wrestle," Woo said. "There was no pressure."

Brant is also a four-time placer, earning his first state title at 138 pounds with a 3-0 victory over Klawock's Jonah Heppe.

"Walking into the finals, I was able to stay calm because I was 100 percent confident in my training," Brant explained. "I knew I had given up more, worked harder and grinded longer than my opponent."

He added that explaining how he felt throughout all of his matches was difficult.

"There was one moment in the semi-finals where I got caught," he said. "But then I came back and pushed harder in the third period. When you see you're opponent breaking, it gives you even more drive."

Both Woo and Brant defeated the 4A state champions in their weight class.

A third Homer state championship came in the 126-pound weight division, where Luciano Fasulo finished his sophomore season undefeated at 45-0 with a win over Petersburg's Buddy Stelbach in the finals.

"Luca electrified the fans with a double-leg to open the match," Perk said. "He picked Buddy high into the air and scored a near-fall right away."

Fasulo continued to score points from various positions, and was leading 8-2 when Stelbach turned the tables and picked him up. When he slammed Fasulo to the mat, he was penalized a point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Perk said Fasulo took a minute to recover and then scored another takedown. He went on to pin Stelbach with just 43 seconds left in the third round.

For Fasulo, the semifinal match was his hardest.

"The kid was very strong and threw me to my back several times," he said. "I don't actually know how I kept all the pressure in, but it felt amazing to have been able to do what I did."

According to Perk, Fasulo's work ethic and ability to focus are key to his success.

"His record is an indication of his tenacious style of wrestling," Perk said. "He never stops moving on the mat."

For Fasulo, it was "definitely" worth all the work he put in.

"To be honest, I'm not disappointed at all with the second-place finish for the team," he said. "We tried our hardest and we did amazing together."

For the second year in a row, Lady Mariner McKenzie Cook beat a Bethel opponent in the finals after losing to her in prelims the day before. This year, wrestling at 145 pounds, Cook beat two-time state champion Hailey O'Brien — the younger sister of Kelly — who McKenzie beat last year.

"McKenzie has a way of coming up big on the biggest stages," Perk said. "She was put onto her back in the middle of the second period, and had one of the nicest bridges of the night to keep the match alive."

Perk said Cook was losing 3-2 going into the third period, but then used a move the team calls a "pancake," turning O'Brien to her back and won by fall with 40 seconds left in the match. A sophomore, Cook is now a two-time state champion, and was also voted the Girls Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Tourney.

Junior Tristen Cook — McKenzie's brother — took the state title at 170 pounds with a pin of Titus Tripple from Thorne Bay. Perk said Cook was able to put Tripple to his back in the first period with a chin whip, and led 4-0 most of the match. He pinned Tripple with 36 seconds left in the third period.

"Tripple has muscles like a bodybuilder, with a very intimidating frame and superior strength," Perk said. "Tristen was able to neutralize Tripple's strength by keeping his distance and putting his opponent under him in a front head lock to slowly wear him down."

With the victory, Cook finished the season 43-3.

Homer sophomore Wayne Newman finished second at 106 pounds after falling 12-0 to Tomas Dyment of Bethel. Newman finished the season with a 37-3 record — all three loses coming at the hands of Dyment.

"Newman led the team in pins most of the season," Perk said. "He really dominated his weight class — with the exception of Dyment."

Wrestling at 285 pounds, fellow sophomore Jadin Mann finished second behind Su Valley's Marshall Pinnard. Having been pinned by Pinnard twice before, Mann was able to hang on the full six minutes on the 1-6 decision in the finals.

Junior Kyle Wells, 195, was down just 0-4 in the finals when No. 1-seed Josh Goeden from Sitka pinned him. It was the first fall Wells had given up in his career, and he finished the season 37-3?

Alex Moseley, 113 pounds, won five matches to claim third place and become a three-time state placer.

"Alex is one of the most passionate wrestlers this season," Perk said. "She really embraced the sport, which allowed her to show a lot of improvement in her technique."

Senior Heather Harrington finished fourth at 220 pounds. Perk said the two-time state finalist saw her weight class grow this year as more girls are participating in the sport of wrestling in Alaska.

Finishing their seasons in third place for Homer were Seth Inama, 113, and Chris Cudaback, 152? Perk said both wrestlers beat higher seeds at the tournament and came on strong to end the year.

"Cudaback's win against No. 2 Kyler Samuang from Sitka was especially sweet," Perk said. "He had his best match of the year, wrestling aggressive, taking many shots and keeping Samaung on his heels all match."

Senior Jaime Rios, 160, and junior Levi King, 182, both finished fourth.

Perk said the team will take around 17 wrestlers to Seattle during the winter break to compete in a couple of Washington tournaments.