Santa, Mrs. Claus spread holiday joy

The greatest gift is spreading joy and happiness.

Thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time from their very busy schedule to share a bit of their story.

Though he takes on many different forms around the world, the spirit of Santa Claus is timeless.

"Santa is the spirit you believe in and that you have in your heart," Mrs. Claus shared. "He takes on different looks and really, he takes on a life of his own."

Right now, Santa's elves are busy in the workshop, finishing the toys, preparing to fulfill children's Christmas wishes.

"I love to see the smiles on the children's faces when they open their gifts," Santa said. "It's my favorite part of what I do."

A long time ago, children wrote their wishes on paper and threw them in the fire. The ashes would fly to the North Pole and Santa would have the elves collect the ashes and put the wish list together.

"We still receive many handwritten letters," Mrs. Claus shared. "But now some kids prefer to email their lists and Santa gets many Facebook messages too."

As technology advances, so does Santa's workshop.

"Santa still utilizes a lot of old-fashioned equipment, but he also embraces technology," Mrs. Claus said. "Some children ask for very high tech gifts and Santa and the elves have to keep up with that."

Santa's workshop operates 365 days a year, 24-hours a day and seven days a week.

The elves are all specialists, tasked with specific duties. Engineer elves build the toys and electronics and are empowered to research the high tech solutions for what the children want. Sewing elves make the clothing for the children and for the dolls. Author elves make the books and animal loving elves take care of the reindeer and help fulfill the wishes for puppies and kittens.

Santa and the elves work very hard to deliver every child's wish.

"Santa really does his best to deliver the Christmas spirit under every family's tree," Mrs. Claus said. "Sometimes though, the elves don't have all the supplies they need, so there might be a delay in the delivery or the toy might not be exactly what the child asked for. Santa doesn't like to disappoint anyone."

Every year, there are a few requests that Santa can't fulfill, no matter how much he would like to.

"We get requests for peace and Santa is still working on how to package that," Mrs. Claus said. "Occasionally, we get a request to heal or save a loved one who is sick and Santa does his best with the doctors and nurses."

Over the years, Santa has had a few close calls of children seeing him putting presents under the tree.

"So far, he has managed to keep his visits magical and a surprise," Mrs. Claus said. "Parents do a very good job of getting the kids to bed and keeping them asleep. Part of Santa is the spirit of believing in him and some of that goes away if you try to get a glimpse of him. Believing in him without having to see him is the joy of Christmas."

Mrs. Claus is very important to Christmas.

"She manages the elves, handles press conferences, answers inquiries and schedules my appearances," Santa shared. "She keeps me organized and focused."

Mrs. Claus shared that being Santa is very rewarding for him, but that he is quite shy and very humble.

"Being Santa is very rewarding for him, but the credit really goes to the elves for their hard work, and to the moms and dads who raise really good kids," she said. "They help to make Santa's job easy."

Led by his team of nine reindeer who are all part of the Claus family, Santa's sleigh is powered by love and believing.

"The more children who believe in me and the more love there is in the world, the faster the sleigh goes," he said. "There is no better feeling than when there's enough love and belief to power the sleigh and lift it off the ground."

Among the challenges that Santa deals with during his deliveries are being quiet so he doesn't wake the children, navigating around other air traffic, avoiding curious dogs and cats and cleaning every plate of goodies that is left for him.

"My favorite treats are chocolate chip cookies, but I eat whatever the children leave out for me," he said.

While Santa enjoys many spectacular views from his sleigh, his favorite view is the one he has when returning home.

"After a long night of traveling all over the world, I get to see Mrs. Claus, the elves and our dogs greeting me," he said.

After Christmas, Santa takes a break and goes fishing

"I grab my fly-fishing rod and fish for salmon and halibut in the many rivers of Alaska," he said.

There is still time for children to get their Christmas wishes to Santa.

"Write a letter and give it to your parents or tuck it under your pillow," Santa and Mrs. Claus said. "We'll get it."

For Santa and Mrs. Claus, the most important part of Christmas is the holiday spirit.

"There's a lot we can do for each other," they said. "The true spirit of Christmas is about how much joy you can give to others, taking time to share with those who are less fortunate than you. That's the best gift of all."