Shelter's longtime director leaves position full of memories

Bess thankful for many shelter volunteers

For virtually every day of the last 26 years, Sherry Bess has taken care of Homer's abandoned, homeless and lost animals. Now, approaching her final days as the director of the Homer Animal Shelter, Bess said she is looking forward to some time to garden, go for walks and relax. But she said, despite many challenges over the years, the experience of being director of the shelter has been a rich one.

Bess, who started as a volunteer when the shelter was little more than a shed in the late 1980s, said every time she goes out, people come up to her and tell her about the pet they adopted from the shelter. They tell her how the cat or dog turned out to be the most wonderful animal, and thank her for her part in bringing the pet into their lives.

"It's like I'm family," she said. "I'm a part of people's lives through their pets."

Bess has seen thousands of animals come through the doors of the shelter over the years. Some — cute kittens and puppies — are obviously destined for homes in the community, she said. But other cases are less promising. Many times she has looked at a cat or dog that has arrived and was certain they would not find a home. And many times she has been wrong.

"Time after time, people come in and say, 'I want that cat,' or 'I want that dog,' and they call back later and tell me what a wonderful animal it is," Bess said. "That's why I know for a fact that there is a guardian angel watching over these animals. There is no other explanation."

Some, including the countless animals Bess has taken home herself, as well as the virtual army of longtime volunteers who help run the shelter, would say that angel is, in fact, Bess.

Humble beginnings

When Bess started volunteering with the Homer Animal Friends in 1989, the shelter itself was a shed with 10 dog runs, several of which were used to hold cats. There was no insulation, little heat, no telephone and no amenities for volunteers, like a counter to work on, or even a toilet.

Bess said she and the other volunteers made the best of it, but with the shelter taking in more than 1,000 pets from the entire southern Kenai Peninsula each year, it was very challenging.

"I have to give credit to the volunteers," she said. "It was really difficult. Nobody would believe what we did."

In 1990, the city started paying some of the volunteers for their time, and Bess and several others divided the check amongst them. When the city finally decided to create an animal control officer position, the group met with the city police chief, Mike Daugherty. Bess recalled Daugherty, having never talked about the post with her before, smoothly saying, "Sherry, you would like to give it a go, wouldn't you."

"He just guessed really well," Bess said.

Bess said she never guessed they would serve so many animals out of that shed for the next 16 years, eventually adding a small cat shelter and a toilet but still struggling with freezing drains and a never-ending stream of new shelter animals.

Bess said she remembers doing a radio segment telling listeners about the pets available that week. It was recorded over the phone, and the dogs made so much noise, she had to figure out a way to get them to be quiet for a minute.

"I would stand outside with the hose pointed at them the whole time," she said.

Hope on the horizon

Things changed slowly at the shelter, Bess said, but one big change was when the city stopped accepting dogs and cats from outside the city limits. "We had started getting an impossible number of animals," Bess said. "The numbers were just staggering."

They quickly went from dealing with more than a thousand animals a year to taking in only a few hundred. That helped immensely, Bess said, as did a continuing campaign to raise awareness about spaying and neutering pets. The days of coming to work to find a box of kittens and puppies on the front step are gone, though they still find animals tied to the door of the shelter sometimes, and Bess assumes those animals are from outside the city limits much of the time.

In 1994, the Homer Animal Friends began its capital campaign to raise funds for a new building, holding Fur Ball fundraisers to raise awareness about the need for a shelter. It was a lot of work, Bess recalls, but again, a force of volunteers supported the effort. The effort received state and federal funding as well as a lot of support from the city and local donors.

When the funds were finally raised, a little over a decade ago, and it was time to construct the new shelter, Homer's facility faced a new challenge. Since the new building would be built where the old facility stood, they had to find a new home until the shelter was built.

The city moved the shelter out onto the Homer Spit where the old chip pile had been on the east side of the harbor. Volunteers helped move the cat house and the shed that housed their office, and they set up dog runs off a Connex unit purchased by Homer Animal Friends.

Bess recalls working in howling wind out on the Homer Spit in the winter, and the lot flooding and freezing many times. It was difficult, but short-lived. Within six months, they were moving into their new facility, a dream come true for Bess and the volunteers who care for the animals.

"We were so glad to get into this beautiful, million-dollar building that is warm and convenient," she said. "It's the difference between night and day."

Labor of love

Ten years later, Bess said the conditions are markedly improved, but some things haven't changed, like the support of a posy of volunteers. Some, like Laura Plamondon, volunteered for a solid 21 years, providing indispensable support for most of her time as shelter director.

"She's been behind me all these years," Bess said.

Others, like Brian Smith, have been part of the shelter core volunteer staff for less time, eight years, but have quickly become an integral part of the team, bringing their own talents to the shelter. Bonnie Morowitz, for example, has shown up each week for five years to help and provide the shelter cats with special attention.

"The volunteers have been priceless," Bess said. "They are strong supporters of me, the shelter and the animals."

While the shelter keeps going thanks to abundant volunteer help, Bess said she herself drew motivation from the many dramatic success stories she has witnessed over the years — cats and dogs who came to the shelter encrusted in matted hair who were cleaned up and given a new lease of life.

She has many of these success stories saved up over her 26 years - like the dog construction workers found starving to death that Bess thought was old until she started cutting back the shell of matted, crusty hair and found that she was actually a sweet, young dog. Bess said the story got even better when the dog found a wonderful home with a woman who had been looking for months for a dog just like her.

"That was another case of a guardian angel," Bess said. "Some things just happen that you can't really explain."

She said there is plenty of drama working with people whose animals are lost or have been reported as a neighborhood nuisance. She understands the strong emotions, she said. These pets are just like their children, in many cases. She said patience and understanding go a long way.

Bess said she knows it will be difficult to walk away from the shelter after all these years, but she said she is proud of the work she, her son Tony, who has worked at the shelter all these years, and the many volunteers have done for the animals. Bess was recently recognized by the Homer City Council for her long devotion to Homer's animals and said she is proud of the plaque they gave her. But the ultimate reward comes from knowing the animals are well cared for.

"It's been so rewarding to find places for all these animals and see the animals go to wonderful, wonderful homes," she said. "I found a lot of joy in that."