Kusnetsov is state champion

Voznesenka's Max Kusnetsov won the Cougars' second-ever state wrestling title with a win over Bethel's Diesel Geerdts on Saturday. After falling behind 2-3, sophomore Kusnetsov came back to pin Geerdts with 48 seconds left in the second round.

Other state placers from Voznesenka include Dia Martishev, who placed fifth at 126 pounds, and Nikit Anufriev, sixth at 170 pounds.

Voz finished 10th in the team standings with 55 points.

Mariners get their feet wet

Homer Mariner basketball teams kicked off their 2016-17 season over the weekend with games in Kenai and Soldotna.

Mariner boys kicked off play at the 2016 SoHi TipOff Tournament on Thursday, losing a 41-42 barnburner to Mt. Edgecumbe. Undaunted, the M's returned for a Friday game against the Kenai Kardinals, and looked to take charge after opening with a 27-16 lead at the half. A 29-15 Kenai second-half quickly changed things, and the Kards handed Homer a 42-45 loss.

Koby Etzwiler led the scoring for the Mariners with 22 points, while Charles Rohr added eight. The M's were perfect from the charity stripe, shooting eight for eight from the line.

Etzwiler again led Homer in scoring, this time with 25 points and five three-pointers, in the Mariners' 54-44 win over Niksiki.

After finishing second at last year's Class 3A state championships last season, and losing several key players to graduation, the Homer Lady Mariners struggled in their opening games of the season. The Lady M's opened play Thursday at the Kenai River Klassic against host Kenai. The 4A Kardinals scored 18 first-quarter points, on their way to a 30-9 halftime lead and eventual 55-21 victory. Maggie Box led the Lady M's with five points.

Friday saw Homer take on the Soldotna Stars — with much of the same results. After staking out a 23-8 halftime lead, the Stars rolled to a 46-19 win. Kailee Veldstra led the Mariners with seven points.

Saturday's game against Nikiski proved the most difficult for Homer. Cold shooting held the Lady M's to only four points in the first half, and the Lady Bulldogs pulled down the 52-12 victory.

Rylee Doughty led Homer scoring with six points.

The Mariners travel to Seward tonight, Dec. 22, to take on the Seahawks. They return from Christmas break to host Houston on Friday, Jan. 13. and Joe Redington High School on Saturday. Girls varsity plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Boys varsity games follow each day at 8 and 3 p.m.

Lady Warriors first, boys second at Cook Inlet Classic

The Nikolaevsk Lady Warriors went 3-0 over the weekend to win the Cook Inlet Classic Tournament in Soldotna, opening with a decisive 35-16 win over the Soldotna junior varsity. Vera Fefelov led the Lady Warriors with 14 points.

It was Fefelov's 11 points on Friday that gave Nikolaevsk the close 35-33 win over the Nikiski JV team. After falling behind 12-17 at the half, a 13-4 Lady Warrior third-quarter run put them right back in the game.

On Saturday, Nikolaevsk sneaked by rival Ninilchik 30-27 to take the tournament title. The game was a rematch of last season's Peninsula Conference championship game that was won by Ninilchik. The Lady Warriors got 22 points from Fefelov in the Saturday win. DeeAnn White had 14 points for the Wolverines, who finished second.

The Nikolaevsk girls team also earned the tournament's sportsmanship award.

The Nikolaevsk Warrior boys team took second place in the tournament, finishing 2-1 overall.

The Warriors were able to keep pace with the Soldotna JV boys on Thursday, trailing 28-30 at the half. The two teams were fairly even in their third-quarter scoring, but a stingy SoHi defense held Nikolaevsk to nine points in the fourth quarter, and the Stars JV team won 60-53.

Nikit Fefelov led the scoring for the Warriors with 22 points, while teammate Kalenik Molodih added 21 in the losing effort. The two would go on to score in double digits again Friday in the Nikolaevsk 62-38 win over Cook Inlet Academy. Anfim Kalugin scored 18 for the Warriors, while Fefelov had 16, Zachary Trail scored 12 and Molodih added 10.

Nikolaevsk went on to hammer Kodiak ESS 73-44 on Saturday. Molodih led with 26 points, while Trail added 16 and Fefelov had 14. The Warriors hit eight 3-pointers in the win.

Fefelov and Molodih were named to the boys all-tournament team, while Kristin Klaich, Vera Fefelov and Markiana Yakunin were named to the girls all-tournament team.

Ninilchik Lady Wolverines Olivia Delgado and DeeAnn White were also named to the all-tournament team.

Ninilchik boys surprise SoHi

The Class 1A state champion Ninilchik Wolverine boys kicked off their season with a 67-38 win over Nikiski on Thursday. Austin White scored 27 points for Ninilchik, while Tyler Presley had 20 points. The 1A Wolverines returned on Friday to shock 4A Soldotna in a 39-37 Ninilchik squeaker. A 13-point third quarter helped the Wolverines to the win — as did the team's eight 3-pointers. Tyler Presley and Austin White combined for 31 of the team's 39 total points.

The Wolverines' run ended abruptly on Saturday with a crushing 28-72 loss to the Dimond Lynx.

The Lynx were able to hold White to only five points in the game and led 30-11 at the half.

Ski your age with KNSC

Bring yourself and your family up to Lookout Mountain ski trails on Monday, Dec. 26, and support your Homer High School Mariner Cross Country Ski Team. The Kachemak Nordic Ski Club's annual "Ski Your Age in Kilometers" event gives you an opportunity to work off some of those holiday calories — and try out any new ski gear you may have gotten for Christmas.

Ski anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and try for one of the following categories: Ski your age in kilometers, join the Century Club by skiing 100 minus your age in kilometers, ski the most kilometers as a family, or keep it simple and just ski 50k. Be sure to bring any Christmas leftovers you may have.

There is no entry fee to participate; donations are requested to help raise money for the Mariner ski program. Non-skiers are also welcome to visit with friends and family, and enjoy a warm fire.