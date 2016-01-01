Using creativity, ingenuity to make a living

Holly Brennan works at the library, runs business, and helps manage a farm

As a youth, Holly Brennan always knew she would leave Homer one day. She also knew she would eventually return.

"Growing up, you try to resist that feeling because you're not supposed to want to come back to your hometown, but I always did, " she said. "There's an inexplicable energy in Homer. It's a great community."

In 2003, at the age of 18, Brennan moved to Washington to attend college. She spent her summer months in Homer with her family and working at Land's End Resort.

"I was never away from Homer for too long," she said. "I returned each summer and most winter breaks during school."

During the summer after her first year of college, Brennan met her future husband, Paul, on the Homer Spit. After she graduated from college, the couple bought a travel trailer and drove from Washington to New York, moving into Paul's childhood home. For the next year, the couple got whatever jobs they could and saved their money. While there were many things Brennan enjoyed about the east coast, she shared that she never got truly comfortable living there.

"The priority seems to be about what you have and what you can show off versus what your experiences are," she said.

In 2008, the couple decided to return to Alaska and made the cross-country road trip back to Homer.

Brennan found part-time work at the Homer Public Library and supplemented this income by creating her own business, Boreal Tech. She did graphic design, built websites and worked on databases for local non-profit organizations, work she continues to do.

Three years ago, Brennan was hired as the library's full time Technology Specialist.

"I work on the computers, databases, website and social media," she said. "I like fixing things and I like the creative aspect of creating user interfaces that make it easier and more enjoyable for people to use."

One project she is especially proud of is digitizing the Summer Reading program, a project that required her to configure the software after setting up a server to host it.

"I learned so much through trial-and-error that I've been writing documentation for the program which will be available for other libraries to use," she said. "Contributing to the expansion of digital literacy, for both library workers and library users, is hugely rewarding."

In addition to working at the library and running her own business, Brennan and her husband manage a farm. They currently sell eggs and honey on Homer's Food Hub, as well as to family and friends.

"I grew up in the middle of Homer in the Central Business district," she said. "It was on a dead end road where we had a dog and two cats, but nothing else. I've wanted chickens since fifth grade when we hatched them as a class project. I didn't get to keep one then, but now I can have as many as I want. Paul says I can't have more dogs though (we have three)."

In the next year, the Brennan's want to expand their farm by increasing the number of their beehives, adding a fruit orchard, expanding their vegetable garden and adding more chickens. They are eager to make their land and farm productive.

Brennan would also like to grow her own business, while continuing to work at the library.

"I love my work at the library and I love my own work on the side," she said. "I'd like to do more graphic design work and spend more time on some of my hobbies — photography, hiking, fishing and home brewing. I like to stay busy."

One of the challenges Brennan faces in Homer is being able to make enough money to make a living.

"It can take creativity and ingenuity to carve out a living here," Brennan said. "So many people I know have more than one job because they all really want to be here. People come and stay. People leave and come back. People work really hard to be able to stay here."

As an employee of the City of Homer, Brennan is concerned about proposed budget cuts and how they would affect her livelihood and the livelihood of others.

"It can be difficult to live here, but I still want to make it work," she said. "It's a good idea to not keep all your eggs in one basket."

Right now, Brennan is taking some of those eggs and preparing for the holidays and her family's annual traditions.

"We roll out batch after batch of pasta dough and assemble hundreds of pierogi by filling small rounds of dough with a potato/cheese filling, dumpling-style," she said. "That night, after all the hard work, we boil them and serve them tossed in browned butter. It is a gluttonous evening and we keep track of how many each person eats, which often turns into a contest."

Being close to family is just one of the reason that Brennan works so hard to be able to stay in Homer.

"This is the only place I've ever called home, yet I'm continually being introduced to new people and experiences," she said. "I don't know what my future holds here and that's exciting."