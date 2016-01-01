Alaska postpones decision on Pebble permit

Decision comes after the state received more than 1,000 public comments

A decision on the state permit needed to allow the Pebble Limited Partnership to continue exploration work near Iliamna has been postponed.

Earlier this year, the partnership applied to the state Department of Natural Resources for the multi-agency hard rock exploration and reclamation permit that would allow it to continue its current "care and maintenance" program at the site near Lake Iliamna where the company is considering a controversial large-scale mining effort. The company's current permits were due to expire at the end of 2016. On Dec. 23, the state Department of Natural Resources announced that it would extend them until March 31 to allow more time for review of public comments.

That decision comes after the state received more than 1,000 public comments during a comment period opened in November.

The public notice from the department reads:

"The 90-day extension of the existing permits allows DNR staff the necessary time to comprehensively consider the breadth and scope of the complex issues raised through the public process, as well as consider possible stipulations that may be deemed appropriate on any future authorization."

In an email, DNR Mining Section Chief Marty Lentz wrote that the division is still reviewing the comments received, and wants time to consider the issues raised.

"Various factors led to the decision to extend the existing permits while the new application is considered," Lentz wrote. "This is an important process so it is necessary to be thorough in that process?The extension that was granted allows for that."

United Tribes of Bristol Bay Executive Director Alannah Hurley said the large number of comments reflects a process that has engaged Alaskans more than any past state permitting efforts for Pebble.

"The high number of comments turned in by concerned Alaskans just highlights that this is an important issue to not only the people of the region but in all of Alaska," she wrote in an email.

Hurley said her organization is optimistic that the extension will result in the best possible result.

"We are optimistic that the Walker administration is taking the concerns raised by the people of Bristol Bay and in the comment period seriously and the administration will hold the Pebble Limited Partnership accountable for the mess they've left in Bristol Bay," Hurley wrote in an email.

According to Lentz, such extensions are routine. Because not all of the comments have been logged yet, he couldn't provide specifics on the stipulations that might result.

"Without having processed all of the comments at this point, we are unable to say which issues could lead to the consideration of any permit stipulations," he wrote.

In an email, Pebble spokesman Mike Heatwole wrote that the company would continue to work with the agency through the extension period.

The comment period was advisory, and not required by state law, although public notice is typically provided on such applications.

Pebble has said it wants to continue what it has been doing for the past few years — a fairly minimal field program. That is expected to be the status quo for the next couple of years, Heatwole said earlier this fall.

But others in the region and around the state have said the current field program has damaged the area, and have asked the state not to OK another round, or at least not to do so without more safeguards.

Many of those concerns came up after a Center for Science in Public Participation report detailing sites that were not properly cleaned up was released in early November. That report was commissioned by the United Tribes of Bristol Bay, and the tribal organization has called for a better reclamation program and improved monitoring by DNR.

Hurley said the group hopes that the stipulations will address issues like high levels of metal, leaky artesian drill wells, acidic soil, and drill cuttings above ground, among others.

Molly Dischner can be reached at mdischner@reportalaska.com [mailto:mdischner@reportalaska.com].