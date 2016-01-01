Audubon Christmas count logs more than 10,000 birds

A total of 64 species were seen in Homer's annual Audubon Christmas Count Day on Dec. 17.

Highlights included a white-throated sparrow found at a feeder near Crittenden Street, a belted kingfisher found in Beluga Slough and a single sanderling found among rock sandpipers on the Homer Spit.

Chukars, colorful game birds related to the pheasant, were found at a residence out East End Road. These birds may not count as an official species due to their probable domestic escapee status.

Some 42 volunteers participated in the count, five watching feeders in their own yards and the others out in the field. Uncooperative weather made for icy walking, limited visibility for most of the day and resulting decreased available daylight hours. Regardless of the challenges, many counters agreed, "We've seen much worse."

Three additional species seen during the count week — three days before and three days after count day — including a snow bunting, merlin and great-horned owl. Volunteers counted a total of 10,492 birds, with mallards being the most numerous species (3,422), rock sandpipers (1,700) and common goldeneye (820.)

Only one common murre was seen this year, compared to the die-off that was developing at this time last year when more 200 were counted. (In winter, murres are typically out at sea instead of in the Bay.

For a complete report of species and numbers seen, check the Kachemak Bay Birders' website at kachemakbaybirders.org. [http://www.kachemakbaybirders.org]