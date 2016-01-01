Births - Dec. 29

Salem Marie Thomas, a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces was born Dec. 22, 2016 at 11:44 p.m. at the Homer Birth and Wellness Center to Craig and Natalie Thomas of Homer, Alaska. Salem's grandmothers are Kathleen Wegener of San Diego, Calif. and Jane Pascall of Homer.

Alva Wayne Becker, a baby boy weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 7:39 p.m. Dec. 20, 2016 at South Peninsula Hospital to Joseph and Jami Becker of Homer, Alaska.

