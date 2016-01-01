Salem Marie Thomas - Courtesy Photo

Births - Dec. 29

Alva Wayne Becker

Alva Wayne Becker, a baby boy weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 7:39 p.m. Dec. 20, 2016 at South Peninsula Hospital to Joseph and Jami Becker of Homer, Alaska.

Salem Marie Thomas

Salem Marie Thomas, a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces was born Dec. 22, 2016 at 11:44 p.m. at the Homer Birth and Wellness Center to Craig and Natalie Thomas of Homer, Alaska. Salem's grandmothers are Kathleen Wegener of San Diego, Calif. and Jane Pascall of Homer.

 

