FYI - News briefs & announcements - Dec. 29

Tusty takes a break for repairs

The M/V Tustumena sailing schedule for January 3-5, 2017 has been revised due to required mechanical repairs. The vessel's revised schedule is:

Jan. 2 — 5:45 p.m. depart Kodiak, 7:15 p.m. arrive Ouzinkie; 7:45 p.m. depart Ouzinkie, 8:45 p.m. arrive Port Lions; 9:30 p.m. depart Port Lions, Jan 3 - 7:30 a.m. arrive Homer; Jan 5, 10 p.m. depart Homer, Jan 6 - 8:45 a.m. arrive Port Lions.

Additional information will be provided as necessary.

AMHS staff is contacting affected passengers. Service notices may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtm?or by contacting your local terminal by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.

Lush chosen for sabbatical program

Homer's Jillian Lush of Sprout Family Services is one of six nonprofit executives from four communities across the state taking part in the 2017 Rasmuson Foundation Sabbatical Program

Lush has spent more than 16 years in the nonprofit sector, and will make her first trip to Europe with a month-long walk on the Camino de Santiago. She will also spend time with family in the United States.

The Foundation's sabbatical program awarded a total of $240,000 to support nonprofit leaders in time away from the job. The program's goal is to retain exceptional CEOs/executive directors and tribal administrators in the sector by providing three to six-month opportunities for rest, reflection and rejuvenation. On average, a sabbatical extends a nonprofit director's tenure by three years. The next deadline to apply for a Rasmuson Foundation Sabbatical is Oct. 1, 2017. Details about the sabbatical program, guidelines for preparing a proposal and application materials are available online.

State launches disability/blindness savings plan

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, together with the Alaska Department of Revenue, has announced the successful launch of the Alaska ABLE Plan — a program to encourage individuals to invest money on behalf of eligible persons with a disability or blindness.

Alaska's Achieving a Better Life Experience program allows eligible persons with a disability or blindness to open tax-advantaged investment accounts. Similar to a 529 college saving account, earnings in these funds are tax-free if used for qualified disability-related expenses, such as education, transportation and assistive technology.

Currently, persons with a disability are limited to a $2,000 cap on assets in order to receive their federal means-tested benefits. ABLE allows eligible persons with a disability or blindness to save for qualified expenses without putting their federal benefits at risk.

The direct-sold plans are currently available at ak.savewithable.com.

HEA votes down subsidiary deregulation

Despite concern by some that Homer Electric Association would vote to continue its effort to deregulate a subsidiary owning most of the power generation infrastructure, the Homer Electric Association announced last week it had voted against deregulation of Alaska Electric and Energy Cooperative, effectively closing the chapter on the cooperative's effort to remove itself from state regulation.

In a release dated Dec. 22, HEA said it cast the vote upon confirmation that the HEA membership had voted against deregulation from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.

Feds seek pollock for school lunches

The United States Department of Agriculture is looking to buy more pollock for school lunches. The USDA announced in late December that it would buy half a million pounds of pollock.

The agency is looking for bids on deliveries of Alaska pollock to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia and Washington. Most of the fish would need to be delivered in March, and bids are due Jan. 6.