One of the "good" ones

In life we meet many people — some good, some not. I have, however, met a saint and her name is Nelda Jones. I don't believe I have ever met a more gracious, patient, caring or giving person. I met Stanley and Nelda on my first hunting trip to the head of the Bay, not knowing they would later become a huge part of my life.

Although Stanley passed away, I still hold a great deal of respect and admiration for him. Nelda herself is the unsung hero of the family, who I believe deserves to be acknowledged for all she has given of herself for the benefit of others. If you were hungry, she would feed you; if you were cold she would invite you in. She would do anything to help anyone she could.

Nelda has sacrificed herself her entire life to feed and clothe her children and provide the best home she could — much of the time while Stanley was away working.

She has endured many heartaches, trials and tribulations as an early homesteader. She has seen and lived through some very hard times. The amazing thing — what impacts me the most — is her enduring smile, patience and belief that all will work out in the end. She would say, "It will all come out in the wash."

Nelda has made a tremendous difference in my life. I could tell her a million times and it would never be enough. Time robs us of everything, but I cannot let it take away the opportunity to publicly acknowledge you, Nelda, and all you have done. Thank you so much for being a part of my life. Merry Christmas?

Martin Davis

Homer rocks!

Just want to give a big shout-out to the City of Homer for doing such a great job plowing and sanding in the winter. We live on Mountain View Drive, and woke up to a totally slick ice condition on Christmas morning. After a weathered-out Christmas Eve, we were losing hope for our Christmas morning church service. But, "what to our eyes did appear, but a wonderous sand truck with The City of Homer logo on its side."

Thank you for saving our Christmas, and a very big thank you to the drivers who sacrificed their Christmas at home so all of us in Homer could have ours. We have lived in Homer for 35 years and have never been let down by city maintenance.???

Doug and Gloria Stuart

For a healthier you

Many of us see the New Year as an opportunity for a new beginning — a chance to make positive changes in our lives. We might want to break bad habits or make changes to become more healthy, like exercising, healthy eating, or meditating.

New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep. Breaking old habits and establishing new ones is challenging. Our lives pull us in many directions at once, and it's hard to find the time, energy, and knowledgeable help to work on personal improvements. However, making positive life changes is much easier with the right assistance.

Take advantage of the essential health benefits, including preventive health services, that are offered for most health plans purchased through HealthCare.gov to achieve your goals for a healthier lifestyle. Preventive health services may be available with no copays, coinsurance, or deductibles on your marketplace plan.

Smoking and other tobacco use have repeatedly been shown to contribute to a variety of diseases. Cessation interventions for tobacco users are among the preventive health services, as are alcohol misuse screening and counseling, obesity screening and counseling, and diet counseling for adults at higher risk for chronic disease. Immunizations, which can help us live longer and healthier lives, are also included. Screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, and several other diseases and forms of cancer are also included in these preventive services, as is depression screening?

All this help, and more, is available from HealthCare.gov plans, but first you need to enroll.

Open enrollment for 2017 health insurance coverage only runs through Jan. 31, 2017. In Alaska, visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to enroll. The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) or the United Way of Anchorage can assist you with enrollment. APCA's enrollment assistance is available at Get Covered Alaska or by calling 1-844-PLANSAK (1-844-752-6725). United Way of Anchorage can provide assistance by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-478-2221.

Make 2017 the healthiest year ever for you and your family. Break that procrastination habit, and use your new health insurance to help make the positive changes you've been longing to make. You can do it with the right help! Get your friends and family involved in your new healthier lifestyle.

Susan Johnson, Regional Director, US Department of Health and Human Services, Region 10