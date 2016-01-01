Looking back on a volatile year

By Carey Restino

Homer Tribune

For the southern Kenai Peninsula, 2016 was a year of change, both predictable and unexpected. As Homer and the rest of the state watched the dire economic situation in Alaska expand, the natural word was changing at a similar pace. While three years of warm weather and mild winters were producing bumper crops in area gardens, the natural environment, dependent on the region's colder climate, was suffering.

At the same time, Homer's coming of age continued as it grappled with how to regulate its beaches, how much to charge at its docks and how legalized marijuana would play out in the city. As the year drew to an end, political changes on local, statewide and national fronts highlighted shifts in thinking, leaving many wondering what 2017 would look like.

Murre die-off, aphid infestation herald changing environment

This year started off dramatically as the coastline of the Southern Kenai Peninsula and beyond became dotted with dead birds. Alaska's common murres began dying in large numbers after a season when most failed to breed, and anyone wandering on the beaches was likely to find dozens. Biologists struggled to understand what was causing the colony collapse, as dying birds showed up as far north as Palmer.

The die-off, or murre wreck as biologists referred to it, hit the news when retired Fish & Wildlife Service Biologist David Irons was walking along the beach in Whittier in early January. There he found an estimated 7,800 dead murres on a one-mile stretch of beach. Early tests showed no toxins from harmful algae blooms, a prime suspect. Instead, the birds were simply starving to death. But the question of why remained.

"The really frustrating question of why they are starving to death I don't know if we are ever going to know," said Heather Renner, wildlife biologist with the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, at the time.

Renner said many who study birds in Alaska suspect there is a link between warmer-than-normal water temperatures seen over the past year and the murre die-off. Perhaps the warmer waters near the surface are pushing the fish murres feed on deeper into the ocean. Last summer, murres abandoned their breeding attempts mid-season at many colonies in the Gulf of Alaska, something very uncommon. There are an estimated 2.8 million murres in Alaska, and even the loss of 100,000 birds, as some biologists have extrapolated, is a likely number from recent events is unlikely to put the total murre population in crisis. But they are seen as an indicator species of sorts for Alaska seabirds. And in 2016, that indicator light was on.

The common murres weren't the only marine species showing signs of stress. The Aleutian tern, which has long nested in Kachemak Bay, appeared to be declining on a level biologists called massive and catastrophic. Otters and sea stars have suffered recent die-offs, while other species, like herring, have flooded the bay in record numbers, causing many in the scientific community to note that the new normal is, in fact, the abnormal.

On land, evidence of the down side of several years of warm winters could be seen as the region's spruce trees suffered their second attack of the century, this time not a spruce bark beetle doing the damage, but swarms of spruce aphids. The aphids first showed themselves in Halibut Cove last year, but Homer's lower elevations took the hit this year, though biologists warned residents not to cut the seemingly dead trees as they might make it through alive. As Homer felt its first cold snap this November, residents were counting the days of cold to see if it might be what scientists predicted would be enough to wipe out the spruce-sap-sucking pest. While it seemed possible that the aphid infestation would be killed off, those who cut Christmas trees locally might tell you otherwise. Several reported an in-house infestation of aphids a few weeks after bringing their beloved trees into the warmth of their home.

Charges made in Poopdeck Trail murder

In mid-October, Homer police finally got a break in a murder case that had gone unsolved for several years. Police arrested Lee John Henry, 55, and charged him with first-degree murder Oct. 17.

On the day of his death, Matthews had spent the day consuming alcohol and "interacting with others" on the trails near Safeway. He had received a Western Union Money Gram for $250 from a Washington relative, and had purchased food from the store. By 10:16 on the evening of July 28, 2013, however, Matthews was discovered lying on his back alongside the trail by two passers by. Responding medical personnel pronounced Matthews dead at the scene.

According to the court affidavit by Sgt. Lary Kuhns with the Homer Police Department, police had suspected Henry as being involved in Matthews' murder since the early days of the investigation. He was seen with Matthews, then 61, on the day of the murder, and was seen in an apparently heated argument with the victim about a half-hour before he was found.

The break in the case came, however, when a Homer citizen called and stated they had information about the murder. The citizen agreed to assist investigators and through a telephonic search warrant, they recorded a conversation with Henry in which he talked about killing Matthews, and said he was talking about it now because he had a guilty conscience.

The case is currently working its way through the legal system as lawyers work through the case evidence.

Beach policy debate

When the first settlers to Kachemak Bay arrived, they came driving down the beaches from Anchor Point. But with expanding populations come change, and 2016 was the year Homer made a decision about how to regulate vehicle traffic on its beaches after a years-long debate.

Proponents of restricting vehicle use on area beaches long argued that pedestrians, especially children, were in danger when drivers sped along Bishop's Beach and other popular recreation areas in Homer. Others noted that given state regulations and private land ownership, there was no place on the beach that vehicles were permitted legally. But other users said most drivers were cautious and respectful of beach access by vehicle and many testified that they would not be able to harvest coal from the beach as they have always done without a vehicle.

In the end, the Homer City Council restricted vehicle use on some area beaches during the summer, including Mariner Park and the beach to the west of the Bishop's Beach access. Drivers could still drive to the east, however, year-round. And between October and March, coal-gathering was allowed on Mariner Park beach.

Later in the year, the city put up rock boulders along the west side of Bishop's Beach to restrict driving access. The city is still working on signage and other aspects of the plan to educate people on the new rules, but police Chief Mark Robl said for the most part, citizens are adapting to the new regulations without much trouble.

Sales tax revenue up, tourism strong

While the rest of the state struggles with increasing unemployment and anticipates a statewide recession, Homer enjoyed a stronger than expected summer tourist season in 2016, boosting city sales tax coffers by $400,000 more than 2015 numbers in August alone. The city is projecting similar increases for next year as well. The strong visitor industry has prompted expansion of several local businesses, with new restaurants opening and hotels investing in extensive renovations. As city manager, Katie Koester said, "Everyone wants to be in Homer."

Port and harbor fees

Homer's harbor has a wait-list people pay to be on, and has struggled to find space for its large commercial fleet as well. But while demand may be high, a debate over how it bills harbor users drew all user-groups to the Homer City Hall this year as a long debate ensued over which user-groups used the harbor more.

A study by consultant firm Northern Economics advised a progressive rate structure, which charged more per foot the larger a boat got. However, small boat owners said they were still footing more of the bill than the larger boat owners, which used more space and harbor facilities, they said. Several large vessel owners testified that while they are not happy with the new fee structure, it is an acceptable compromise.

"I'm not happy my rates are going to go up, but I do understand," said Dave Mastolier. "I don't think anybody's going to walk away from this jumping up and down for joy."

Local elections favor moderate candidates

The political sphere provided Homer with a chance to vote their mind on a variety of different political philosophies this year as Homer considered who they wanted in the state House as well as who would lead the council as its next mayor.

Incumbent Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer, earned 46.6 percent of the votes, while John Cox, an Anchor Point businessman, took the second-highest vote count with 28.7 percent. Beth Wythe, the outgoing mayor of Homer, received 24.7 percent of the votes.

Many said they were galvanized to vote by a negative advertising campaign that flooded district mailboxes with anti-Seaton pamphlets paid for by the political action committee Alaska Republican Assembly.

Seaton said he faced more counterfactual tactics from those opposing him in this race than he has ever faced in the seven elections of his 14 years serving the district.

"There was an element of people getting very perturbed at the negativity of this campaign," Seaton said. "It was more negative and untruthful than any campaign I've been in."

On a local level, Homer elected its new mayor, replacing Wythe with Bryan Zak. Councilman David Lewis lost his bid for the seat, but kept his post on the council. Elected to the council were Tom Stroozas and Shelly Erickson.

Drug bust nets $1.5 million in plants

In February, Homer Police made a huge drug bust — reportedly its largest ever — at a warehouse off East End Road near Redden Marine. Homer Police Chief Mark Robl estimated the street value of the 1,000 marijuana plants they found there at around $1.5 million.

According to the Homer Police, officer Sgt. Ryan Browning had been in the area searching for a wanted felon when he had noticed the building's windows were blacked out. He got out of his car and was hit by the strong smell of marijuana.

Joseph Gabryszak, 32, was charged in the case. The bust was made only weeks before the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Board would begin accepting license applications for cannabis cultivation, however, the city of Homer was still wrestling with whether it would allow commercial cannabis operations in city limits.

City approves commercial grow operations

While voters statewide approved the legalization of marijuana in 2015, local municipalities were offered the option to opt out of allowing commercial grow and sale businesses to operate in their jurisdiction. The Homer City Council spent much of 2016 debating how to proceed, with philosophical differences appearing along the council table on the issue. The council eventually voted down a proposal to put the issue to a vote of the people, acting instead to approve codes allowing commercial grow operations and sales in some areas of Homer. A move to create an initiative petition forcing the issue back onto the ballot fizzled as well. To date, however, no commercial grow operation requests have been approved.

Homer Electric Association deregulation

The Homer Electric Association in 2016 held a vote of its cooperative asking if it should opt out of state regulatory oversight. While the association said the move cut unnecessary costs and red tape, association members voted against the move, siding instead with those who argued the state oversight by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska was needed.

At least 15 percent of HEA's 23,371 members — 3,506 members — had to vote for the election to be valid. While voter interest is often low for HEA board member elections, this election drew 7,271 replies, 4,854 — 70 percent — voting against deregulation, 2,042 voting in favor and 375 ballots removed because they failed to comply with regulations.

The association's board of directors then voted against deregulation of its subsidiary as well, quelling concerns that it might move ahead with partial deregulation against the cooperative members' wishes.

Saying goodbye to some of Homer's greatest

While every year has its losses, 2016 seemed especially poignant as the community said goodbye to several well-loved Homer residents. Eva Saulitis, 52, a well-known author, scientist and teacher died Jan. 16 of cancer after a multi-year battle with the disease that she wrote about and shared openly with friends and readers alike. Throughout her fight with cancer, she published books and blogged from her hospital bed. Her final works were about the process of dying, which many said were unprecedented.

Homer's beloved Mary Epperson passed away April 11, leaving behind hundreds of students who found inspiration in her piano lessons as well as a long legacy of advocating for the arts and the community of Homer. Epperson was 93, and had moved to the Kenai Peninsula in 1954, soon moving to Epperson Knob off the North Fork. While early life was rustic, Epperson was said to have insisted on one thing — that her piano be brought with her to Homer. She worked many jobs as an accountant over the years, but through it all, taught piano to generations of students through the Etude Studio.

Carmen Field, a naturalist known for inspiring others with her wonder of the outside world, both locally and in Antarctica, passed away from cancer on the last day of May. Field was recently honored posthumously with the naming of Field Cove, a cove on the Graham Coast of Antarctica where Field led expeditions as a guide for 27 years.

As the year came to an end, Homer artist Toby Tyler died, leaving behind a long legacy of creativity. Tyler was well known for his paintings of wildflowers, some on natural materials, as well as the scenery of Kachemak Bay. Despite a stroke several years earlier, Tyler had continued to create art however he could, opting for a palette knife instead of pens and brushes. He was also active in land conservation and stewardship circles, donating his own 20 acres to the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust on his death.