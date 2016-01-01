Love for adventure leads family to Alaska

Edson Knapp is a new radiologist at South Peninsula Hospital

Eager to do something fun, cool and different, doctors Edson and Renda Knapp and four of their seven children moved from Tennessee to Homer this past spring.

"We wanted more time with our family and the quality of life that's here," Edson Knapp said. "The thing that really called to us though was that we wanted to live in an amazing place and do and see amazing things."

The couple has seven children, four girls and three boys, ages 13 to 28. They share their home with Edson's father, as well as their two youngest sons, Edson, 13, and Eyoab, 14, who they adopted in Ethiopia when he was six years old. Their other children live away from home.

Edson Knapp is the newest radiologist at South Peninsula Hospital. He is Board Certified in Radiology and Fellowship Trained in Oncologic Imaging and Interventional Radiology.

"We've learned really quickly that Alaskans are a very hardy, tough and resilient group of people," they said. "We find the people here to be fun and interesting, with extraordinary lives."

Edson Knapp was born in Africa to parents who were missionaries. His father was a farmer in Florida who decided he wanted to do something different later in his life and moved the family to Tanzania.

"He bought land and started a 100-acre demonstration farm in the middle of nowhere, wanting to make a difference to the local food source" Edson Knapp said. "As a child, I saw the amazing, creative things my dad did and I wanted to do something equally as amazing."

After returning to the United States, Edson Knapp attended seminary school, planning to work as a missionary in Tanzania, but after studying for three years, he decided to pursue medicine instead.

Renda Knapp has joined the OB/GYN team at Homer Medical Clinic. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology?She handles high-risk obstetrics, treats menopause, offers gynecology surgeries, treats women with urinary and bladder problems and provides general OB/GYN care?

"I love helping women live fuller lives," she said. "When a woman comes to see me and I can help her get back to the life she loves, that's why I became a doctor."

Renda Knapp grew up in the Midwest and moved to Florida for medical school. The couple met at medical school. During their residencies, they traveled together to Africa on a mission trip.

On Renda Edson's first day at the clinic in Africa, an older woman came in complaining of back pain because she slept on a dirt floor.

"I gave her Tylenol PM and the next day she came in, so excited about getting a good night's sleep that she gave me a chicken," Renda said. "The chicken flew up in the exam room and the bats, disturbed from their roost above, started flying around and getting in our hair."

Over the years, the couple traveled together on more medical trips, to both Tanzania and Kenya. They took teams of other medical staff with them and coordinated with local medical teams. During these trips, they witnessed the devastation of AIDS on local families.

"So many youth lost their parents to AIDS," Edson Knapp said. "At the time, no medicine was available and a whole generation of young adults was destroyed by HIV."

In 2005, a Tanzanian nurse the couple worked with was concerned for her own life after she lost her husband to AIDS. She expressed fear over who would take care of her children if she became sick, and the Knapp's were inspired to build a local orphanage.

They raised money in the United States to help build it.

"We built it, but it belongs to Baptist Mission in Tanzania," Renda Knapp said. "They manage it and we, along with many of those who contributed to the building, support it."

When the orphanage opened, they took in 40 orphans. One of the goals of the orphanage is to teach the children skills to be able to survive in the world and make it on their own.

"It's been amazing to see the little children grow and prosper," she said. "Many have now completed high school and some have scholarships from people who sponsor them."

The Knapps regularly return to Tanzania. The trips are a family affair, with their children running health and hygiene classes with the local youth, as well as classes on "Love Waits," a program to teach children how to avoid HIV.

The family is adjusting to life in Homer. Edson and Eyoab are in eighth grade at Homer Middle School. Edson loves to explore nature and Eyoab enjoys athletics. The couple is grateful for the opportunities to care for the community and work to blend time caring for patients with time with family.

"In Homer, the pace of life is slower, giving us more time for the important things in life," they said.

The Knapp family loves adventure, will continue to travel to Tanzania and are planning a family trip to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro next Christmas. For now, though, they feel they are where they are meant to be.

"We love what we do," Renda Knapp said. "We like taking care of people and helping them through whatever they are experiencing. So many of our patients make their living from the sea. This is a new experience for us.

The family is excited to continue to explore Alaska and just bought a boat.

"It's new to us and is called the Liberty," Edson Knapp said. "It's a really big, slow boat - just the right speed for our new life here in Homer."