A lifetime of feeding a restless spirit

Bonita Banks approaches life with love of learning, desire to do things the hard way

Bonita Banks has a restless spirit. This restlessness has led her to live in many different places, pursue numerous passions and develop a variety of skills.

"I like to challenge myself and I like to do things the hard way," she said.

Banks is a registered nurse and currently works as a Health and Wellness and Community educator at South Peninsula Hospital. She recently coordinated a hospital-sponsored week of mindfulness.

"This was really different from the type of event the hospital traditionally hosts," she said. "It's been fun for me to find unique ways to get health education out into the community."

Born in Connecticut and raised on a farm in Pennsylvania, she enlisted in the Air Force in 1979, a year after graduating high school.

"I never thought I would be drawn to the military, but at the time, I wanted to challenge myself in a way I wasn't sure I would be successful in," she said.

Banks tested high in the field of mechanics, a career field the military had just opened to women.

Sent to South Korea right out of training, as an airman basic, she was the only female on the flight line.

"Some of the old guys resented having me on their flight line, but most guys my age treated me like I was their sister," she said.

For four years, she served as a crew chief, overseeing her own F-4 jet — performing pre and post-flight inspections, launch and recovery of the jet and general repairs.

"Being a mechanic and crew chief was challenging and getting to be a part of another culture was amazing," she shared.

Banks earned Airman of the Month and a flight in an F-15 jet.

"This was a defining moment in my life," she said. "It was the culmination of my years of hard work in the military and an acknowledgment that I had met the challenge I had given myself."

After completing her tour of duty, feeling restless and eager to find a path for herself, Banks found work in the upholstery business, at first with a small, family-run upholstery shop in Arizona and then again in a larger shop on the east coast.

"I worked with these old Italian guys who taught all me the traditional aspects of upholstery," she said. "But I had to continuously prove myself. They'd teach me something and I had to prove myself. They'd teach me something else and I had to prove myself again."

Banks developed a deep connection to this work she described as both creative and challenging.

"I love taking something that has a whole past to it, that looks like it should be on the way to the dump, and bringing it to back life," she said.

Banks eventually moved to California where she apprenticed as a weaver, weaving, spinning and learning silkscreen work with a master weaver for a year. She also opened a children's clothing store, designing and sewing one-of-a-kind pieces. She sewed everything from upholstery to costumes to wedding gowns, even working for a couture designer for a time.

"Sewing and weaving was my life," she said.

When the feelings of restlessness returned, Banks decided to join her brother, Dale, in Homer.

"I needed a change and I'd always wanted to live in Alaska," she said.

In 1996, she drove her 1964, 2-wheel-drive Volvo up the Alaska Highway, pulling a U-Haul trailer filled with fabric, books and an industrial sewing machine. She moved into a cabin and eventually started an upholstery business on Main Street, called Lotus Blossoms Designs.

Banks worked part time at Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic as the Outreach Coordinator, helping to start the outreach program that educates women about the free breast and cervical cancer screenings available in the state.

She also found a community in Pier One Theatre. One of the roles she is the most proud of was playing Professor Vivian Bearing in "Wit," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Margaret Edson.

"I was playing a woman who dies of ovarian cancer," she said. "This role is one of the accomplishments in my life that I am most proud of."

In 2003, the wind nipping at her heels once more, Banks returned to the east coast where she got her nursing degree.

"I spent time with family and worked long, crazy, nursing hours," she said. "I missed the quality of life, family, friends and community that I had in Homer and knew I would move back at some point."

That point came in 2014, when she returned with her wife, Theresa.

"When my friend Eva's health changed, Theresa encouraged me to move back sooner rather than later so I could spend more time with her, and I'm so glad that I did," she said.

Banks and Theresa have been together for 14 years and married in 2013.

"I made a conscious decision to be much more out and visible since the election," she said. "I used to tone it down and not act like we were obviously a couple. Now, I'm just not going to censor myself anymore. There are too many in our community who need support."

The couple lives in an old homestead home Banks has been slowly fixing up. She recently set up a sewing and weaving studio in her basement.

And what of that familiar, restless feeling?

"Homer has a calming effect on me," she said. "I feel like I can breathe here, like I don't need to keep moving all the time."