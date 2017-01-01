January is not only the beginning of a new year — in Alaska, it marks time to file for your Permanent Fund Dividend. With online technology, that process is getting easier and easier every year, and so is a program which started in 2008 and allows Alaskans to donate a portion of their dividend to Alaska nonprofits.

Pick. Click. Give. last year celebrated its biggest year yet, despite the fact that Alaskans had a reduced dividend. The program channeled more than $3.1 million to Alaska nonprofits, and a whopping 29,000 donations were made. On average, each Alaskan donated $108 through the program, and some nonprofits saw a substantial boost in funds through the program.

Alaska's fabric of nonprofits provide a huge number of services in this state, services that in many other areas are supported with government funds. As the economic climate in our state dries, these nonprofits have to work harder and harder to maintain funding levels. While there are grants available, the grant process is often highly competitive, and it comes with a catch. Most grants require agencies to show public and community support for their organization. As cities struggle to balance the budgets in the post-revenue-sharing days, many community nonprofits are having a harder and harder time finding those matching donations. That's where donations from residents through Pick. Click. Give can be so essential. To a granting agency, the fact that 100 people pledged $25 to a particular nonprofit is more of a statement of support than a single person pledging $2,500. The nonprofit can use those donations to leverage many more dollars from grants.

Another great thing about Pick. Click. Give donations for Alaska nonprofits is that the funds don't come with strings attached. While grants are often a huge boost to those providing services throughout the state, they typically are earmarked for specific items — education services, supplies, a new computer — and can't be used for basic operating costs, like heating fuel and payroll. Donations from Alaskans, however, can be used wherever nonprofits need them most.

And all those donations really do add up. Bean's Cafe received $126,025, and Alaska Public Media was supported with $116,600. The Food Bank of Alaska saw $89,550, Planned Parenthood received $82,675 and Catholic Social Services was given $80,175. For smaller nonprofits, even a few thousand dollars is a big boost to the bottom like.

The really great thing about donating through Pick. Click. Give, however, comes in the psychology of giving and having a vested interest in the future health of our state. Alaskans have long been given much and had to sacrifice little, unless you count enduring months without sunshine and snowstorms that would send most packing. Though we got to largely bypass the pain of building state infrastructure from the ground up thanks to oil revenue, those days are now over. We lack experience in being the caretakers of our state, and Pick. Click. Give is a great way to practice and build that ownership.

The power of programs like this is that you get to see what those few extra dollars can do when we all join together. All of a sudden, we can fund food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and medical services for those without means — the essentials of life that all Alaskans deserve, regardless of our life experience. Your donations can enrich a child's education and provide resources for the many extraordinarily motivated people doing great things, like emergency responders, in our communities.

It's true that for some of us, the dividend is an essential chunk of money that allows us to fill heating oil tanks, get long-delayed dental work, and fill the freezer for the winter. But most of us have a few extra dollars we can share with our community nonprofits. If you've bought soda, chips, a latte or a six-pack of beer in the past year, you have a few extra dollars to give. If you've gone to a movie, bought a take-away pizza or splurged on a new pair of shoes in the last year, you've got some extra funds that could contribute to the greater good in real ways. With a minimum donation of $25, everyone can participate.

Perhaps the most beneficial thing about donating a portion of your dividend is that it is a voluntary act. While state lawmakers are faced with the unpleasant task of restructuring our state's fiscal future, for the time being, anyway, we still have an opportunity to easily contribute to the state in ways we see as meaningful. We can use Pick. Click. Give to vote, in a way, for those organizations and efforts we see as meaningful, and we don't even have to show up at a voter booth to do it. It's all available at our fingertips for every Alaskan who files for their dividend online and takes all of two minutes. There are few things more Alaskan than helping your fellow community members, and few programs that make that easier to do. This year, more than ever, we need to remember to Pick. Click. And Give.