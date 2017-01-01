Coach a 'perk' for more than just wrestling

Chris Perk shares secrets of success on the mat â€” and off

Even if you've only lived in Homer a few years and have never had a student involved in high school athletics, chances are you have at least heard Chris Perk's name. Adept in just about every sport known to man, the Homer High School teacher, athletic director and head wrestling coach is an advocate of athletes of all ages.

Longtime residents may remember Perk's days wrestling for the Homer Mariners in the early '90s, where he was a two-time Alaska state place winner. In college, Perk twice earned the status of NAIA Collegiate All-American at Pacific University, and has won numerous Alaska State Freestyle Championships in club wrestling.

He has taught and coached at the high school since 2000, leading countless wrestlers to state championships â€” both individually and as a team. Perk has also spent many years coaching and helping out with the local Popeye Wrestling Club.

In 2010, Perk was inducted into the Homer High School Wrestling Hall of Fame â€” only the 14th inductee since the school's wrestling program began in 1964.

Ever-committed to promoting sports and athleticism in the community, Perk often referees other sports, acts as announcer for many events, and organizes, helps with or participates in local events like triathlons, softball tournaments, city league basketball and more. (I have yet to see him strap on a pair of skates, grab a hockey stick and hit the ice, but I've no doubt he can hold his own on the ice.)

Perk's dedication and formidable work ethic most recently produced last year's Homer High School State Champion wrestling team â€” and an almost repeat performance as runner-up at this year's tournament. He was named 3A Coach of the Year for the past two seasons.

This weekend, Perk is taking a small contingent of Homer wrestlers to the Washington State Wrestling Foundation's 2017 "Gut Check Challenge," where they will compete against 61 other teams from across the Northwest.

Not long after they return, West Homer Elementary School, Homer Middle School and Popeye Wrestling programs kick off their seasons.

In his briefs moments of downtime, Perk took the time to answer a few questions for the Homer Tribune about his "wrestling life."

Homer Tribune: As a public school teacher and athletic director at the high school, I know you can't be coaching Mariner wrestling for the money. So, what motivates you?

Chris Perk: That's a good question. I think the sport of wrestling gave me so much in my life. When I was a kid, my parents really jumped in and enjoyed the sport, so it gave us something to look forward to every year; a common language.

HT: And after high school?

CP: Once I went on to college, it allowed me to accomplish something on my own. That catapulted me to always wanting to give my best in whatever I do.?

HT: Still â€” that's a lot of time practicing in sweaty mat rooms and riding on school busses â€” or ferries â€” for extended periods of time.

CP: I gotta tell you, it has not been easy â€” but neither is learning and succeeding in the sport of wrestling. I just want as many people as possible to gain the experiences that wrestling has to offer, and hope those skills will carry them through times in their lives.

HT: What do you get out of it?

CP: The bus rides and 12-14 hours in the gym on Fridays and Saturdays are exhausting. There is little personal time during the season, but I am lucky to have an understanding wife and a group of like-minded coaches and parents who believe in what we stand for. We're all about hard work, giving back and always trying to get a little better than we were yesterday.

HT: Are you still savoring the season? Or are you already thinking about next year's team?

CP: I am always planning ahead, which may be a problem for me because I tend to lose the moment and really soak up what we have accomplished this year. As a team, we won 600 matches; it's amazing to think our Mariner wrestlers got to experience what it feels like to get their hand raised in victory that many times. There is no better feeling than knowing that â€” at that moment â€” you are a winner.

HT: Seems like an awful lot of wrestling stuff to keep track of and organize. How do you get it all done?

CP: The key piece for me has been a quality working relationship with coach Bubba Wells.

He is really good at supporting our vision and keeps me in check when I start to wander.

His ability to give time to coach both the Anchor Kings and Chapman Middle School has really been important to our program.

HT: Plus â€” more wrestlers equals more weight classes filled â€” yes?

CP: Yes. Our Anchor Point wrestlers have really been a strength in our program for the past 15 years. I really appreciate that Bubba has such a can-do attitude and is always there when I need something.

HT: So, what's next for Chris Perk and Homer wrestlers?

CP: Well, we have middle school and West Homer seasons starting in January, so I gotta make sure permission forms are ready and get a schedule in place.