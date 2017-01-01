Community news - Jan. 5

2017 Women's March on Homer slated for Jan. 21

In a show of solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, anyone and everyone committed to human rights is welcome to join the Jan. 21 non-partisan event in Homer.

Supporters will gather at the Homer Council on the Arts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and march together on the sidewalk along Pioneer Avenue to WKFL Park from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

A group photo of the event is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. at the WKFL gazebo, followed by a live streaming of the Washington March and community conversation at KPC from 1-3 p.m.

If you would like more information or want to help, please email womensmarchonhomer@gmail.com [mailto:womensmarchonhomer@gmail.com]

The official website for the Alaska march is www.womensmarchonalaska.org [http://www.womensmarchonalaska.org]

Just be entertaining

The Anchor Point Cabin Fever Variety Show is still three weeks away, but organizers are definitely looking for a little more "variety."

Now's your chance to show off your shower-singing skills, dance the Cotton-Eyed Joe or nail that Hamlet soliloquy you've been practicing like a boss!

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Chapman School Gym. The event is a fundraiser for the Anchor Point Library.

If you would like to participate, sign up with Mary Perry by Jan. 7 at maryperry@horizonsatellite.com [mailto:maryperry@horizonsatellite.com]

Wynnter Sunday Funday

Beginning this Sunday, Jan. 8, and running every Sunday through March, the Wynn Nature Center offers a 90-minute family focused program. The theme for the program changes from week to week, and is followed by a bonfire with hotdogs and s'mores.

Head up to the Wynn Nature Center on East Skyline Road from 2-4 p.m. The program is free for all. For more information, contact Seth Spencer at 235-6714 or seth@akcoastalstudies.org [mailto:seth@akcoastalstudies.org]

Film festival celebrates "environmental integrity"

Now in its 15th year in Homer, the Telluride MountainFilm Festival offers a lineup of inspiring outdoor, cultural, environmental and adventure films.

Films combine adventure, mountaineering, unique personalities and important environmental and social messages. Mountainfilm is about environmental integrity and a rich spirit of celebration.

Kicking off Thursday, Jan. 19, two shows will be offered, each with different films and content with separate tickets for each night. The second showing is Saturday, Jan. 21.

Film descriptions and listings will be available on our website. Come early on Thursday for a ski and winter gear swap starting at 5:30 p.m. Both shows start at 7 p.m. at the Mariner Theatre, tickets are $10 per person, per show.

Purchase tickets in advance at the Homer Bookstore, 235-7496, or at the recreation office.

To get an idea of what could be showing, check out the list of films that are on tour at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/films. [http://www.mountainfilm.org/tour/films.]