Council to consider public safety building again

Months after Homer voters opposed a $12 million bond for a new public safety building that would house the Homer Police Department and eventually the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, the Homer City Council will take a new look at it and how to build a new facility.

The council postponed action creating a new public safety building committee at its last meeting, saying it needed to discuss further what parameters the committee should operate under before voting on the issue. Last fall, voters opposed the bond with 53 percent voting against the new building, which was proposed at the corner of Pioneer Avenue and the Homer Bypass by the HERC building.

Early designs of the structure came in at upwards of $30 million, but the council quickly scaled the structure down, removing the Homer Fire Department from the plans and investing $1 million instead in upgrades to the existing fire station.

The police station, however, built in the 1980s, is woefully inadequate, City Manager Katie Koester said.

"The existing facility has many deficiencies," Koester said. "It's cramped and small and floods multiple times a year."

Koester said the police station is also not compliant with current safety and access standards, and doesn't have adequate space for evidence storage, which can compromise criminal cases. It was built before wiring for electronics was needed, so there are wires strung all over the place and it is difficult to keep computer servers cool enough in the summer.

"I welcome anyone to tour the facility," she said. "It's hard to walk through that facility and not see a lot of the issues."

The issue really comes down to one of budget, Koester said. The council will have to consider at its upcoming meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, and in future discussions, what it wants to do and if it wants to try to present something to the voters this fall. If so, it will have to have a solid bond figure chosen and approved by July.

At last month's meeting, Councilmember Heath Smith, long a proponent of building a new facility at a significantly lower cost than the proposed $10 to $12 million — suggested the council consider locations other than the HERC building site. A smaller piece of land above the Homer Post Office was one alternative Smith mentioned.

But Councilmember David Lewis said moving the location would mean throwing away the money already spent on designing the structure and starting from scratch.

Lewis said he hopes the council will sit down and look at the plans carefully and look at how they can build the building less expensively.

Lewis said his impression of last fall's vote was that people were confused by the myriad numbers floating around — the bond was for $12 million, but the committee was saying it would likely be built for $10 million, and then there were some on the council saying it could be built for far less — more like $6 million.

"If we want a police station, everyone has to be on the same page," Lewis said. "It's got to be a full council 'yes' or a full council 'no.'"

Lewis said some of the issues that were up in the air last fall, such as whether the city would consolidate emergency dispatch services with the central peninsula, have now been settled. Others, however, such as a proposed shooting range, may still have to be discussed.

Koester said she planned to bring a list of questions to the council to help focus the discussion on some of these key questions, such as what scope of work a committee should consider and whether the council wants to set the budget or let the committee have some flexibility with the figure.

She said the discussion could also allow the council to decide it doesn't want to move forward with a committee at this time, but said that's not the sense she's gotten thus far.

"I feel the council feels it's a necessity," she said. "We'll see how the conversation goes, and we welcome the public to weigh in."

Lewis said he agreed with the city manager's assessment that the council as a whole appeared to want to move forward with a new facility.

"We need it and the officers deserve it," Lewis said. "If you don't think so, you can do the job for $26, which is lousy pay if you might get shot at."