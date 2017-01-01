FYI - News briefs & announcements - Jan. 5

Sow first — then reap

Seed catalogs arriving? Want to know what sold well on the Food Hub and what restaurants want? Head over to the Homer Public Library today at 6:30 p.m., where folks from the Kenai Peninsula Farm Bureau will discuss crops that grow and sell — from high tunnels or outside. Come share your experience and favorite varieties. The meeting is Peninsula-wide, with videoconferencing to Soldotna. Potluck starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Rita Jo at 235-8116.

ADF&G to discuss Board of Fish proposals

The Homer Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet to discuss Board of Fish Upper Cook Inlet proposals and other business on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Kachemak Bay NERR building, located on Kachemak Bay Road. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Dave Lyon at 399-2340 or email dave.lyon@alaska.gov.

Sustainable energy classes offere?

Register now for sustainable energy classes online. Offered via the University of Alaska Anchorage/Mat-Su campus, this spring 2017 semester will feature two web-based classes: Intro to Sustainable Energy and Intro to Solar Photovoltaic Systems.

The sustainable energy class lasts 15 weeks and is worth three credit hours. It meets every Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., from Jan. 17 - May 6.

Intro to Solar Photovoltaic Systems is a five-week course with one credit. It meets Wednesdays, from 4-7 p.m., Feb. 22-Mar. 29.

For more information, contact Mark Masteller at 907-745-9784 or email mamasteller@alaska.edu. [mailto:mamasteller@alaska.edu]

To register go to https://uaonline.alaska.edu/ or call 745-9746. [https://uaonline.alaska.edu/ or call 745-9746.]

Anchor Point EMS to hold board meeting

The Anchor Point Fire and Emergency Medical Service Area Board will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 18, at the Anchor Point Fire Station on Milo Fritz Avenue. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call 235-6700.

The quick way to Pick.Click.Give.

Applications for 2017 permanent fund dividends are now being accepted, and the Pick.Click.Give. campaign is well underway. The program allows Alaskans to share a portion of their Permanent Fund Dividends with causes they care about.

Check out the Pick.Click.Give. option on the State website at pfd.alaska.gov.

How to deal with ACEs

This week's Thriving Thursday class will present "Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences through Resilience Games" with Bob Bornt, Marriage/Family Therapist. Bornt will introduce 10 Resilience Games that can help develop more effective, productive and healthy lives for those who have suffered the effects of adverse childhood experiences.

The class runs from 6-8 p.m. at SVT Wellness Center. For more information, call 226-2228.