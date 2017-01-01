Nurses Peggy Frazier, Nicole Reynolds, Haylee Bradshaw and Grace Halsted train on new tele-stroke equipment and supplies. - Courtesy Photo

Hospital telemedicine system saves time, lives

January 5th 3:32 pm  

Every minute counts when someone is experiencing stroke symptoms. Now, South Peninsula Hospital is offering web-based telemedicine to allow a consulting neurologist to get eyes on a patient within minutes of their arrival to the emergency room.

Offered through the telehealth program at Providence Alaska Medical Center, tele-stroke uses an electronic internet platform and portable equipment to connect stroke patients and the hospital's ER doctors with a neurologist in Anchorage or Seattle. Using an extremely high-definition camera, the consulting neurologist can talk to the patient in Homer about their symptoms, evaluate the patient's motor skills, view their CT scan, make a diagnosis and prescribe treatment.

Strokes are the third-leading cause of death in the United States, and time is very important. A victim who is treated within three hours of having a stroke has a significantly lower risk of permanent brain damage or death than one who waits for treatment.

Tele-stroke joins electronic-ICU as recent forms of telehealth offered at South Peninsula Hospital, allowing for more advanced care while keeping residents close to home.

 

