Alaska Board of Fisheries adopts Lower Cook Inlet sport fishing regulations

You may prefer to remain blissfully unaware, but I really think you should know that I heard a bunch of winter king salmon talkin' trash about you. It's true. They were totally dissin' your rigs and generally speaking of you disparagingly. It was brutal.

I know it's only January, and the whole thing sounds kinda fishy, but if you have any hope of landing the winning king in this year's 24th-Annual Winter King Salmon Tournament on March 18, now is the time to start holding a grudge.

Maybe your angling motivation goes beyond basic revenge — hey, whatever works for you. Just be aware that there are some new sport fishing regulations out there; best to learn them before you're knee-deep in fish guts.

Sport fishing regulations

The Alaska Board of Fisheries adopted the following sport fishing regulations for the Lower Cook Inlet Management Area: (This is an abridged version of said regulations, be sure to check the ADF&G website for all the latest updates and emergency orders.)

• In salt water, king salmon season was modified to better align with the presence of mature king salmon in Cook Inlet (April 1 - Aug. 31), and when they are essentially absent (Sept. 1 - March 31).

• The king salmon winter fishery was expanded to include September.

• Anchor Point northern boundary was removed so all Cook Inlet saltwaters would be included in the winter fishery.

• Bag and possession limit is two king salmon of any size.

• There is no annual limit or recording requirement.

• The area surrounding the mouth of the Anchor River, Stariski Creek, Deep Creek and the Ninilchik River is closed to all sport fishing through July 15.

• After harvesting a king salmon greater than or equal to 20 inches in length, anglers must stop fishing for king salmon for the remainder of the day. (You may fish for other species.)

• Guides and their crew may not fish for any species while clients are on board.

• Ninilchik will open its first-ever youth-only fishery on the second Wednesday after Memorial Day.

• The Ninilchik River hatchery-only king salmon fishery was expanded by two weeks and will open on June 16.

Frozen fish

If you prefer to catch your fish already frozen, these are for you:

• Sport fishing through the ice at East and West Mackey, Union and Derk's lakes will be limited to two closely attended lines for 2017.

• No retention of any species of fish, except northern pike, is allowed from these lakes.

• These restrictions will remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2017.

• In 2014, the Mackey, Derk's and Union lakes were successfully treated to eradicate nonnative northern pike.

• In 2015-16, department staff captured and transported some 80,000 native fish from Soldotna Creek to these lakes to aid the reestablishment of native fish assemblages.

• There is no bag or possession limit on northern pike in Southcentral.

• Anglers are encouraged to retain all northern pike they catch and not release live northern pike back in the water.

• Sport fishing for northern pike through the ice using five lines is allowed, provided that standard ice fishing gear is used, the lines are closely attended and all other non-target species are released immediately.

Beaches clamming up — again

• All eastside Cook Inlet beaches will remain closed to sport and personal-use clamming in 2017. The closure prohibits the taking of any clam species from Eastside beaches and will remain in effect through Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

• The affected area runs from the mouth of the Kenai River to the southernmost tip of the Homer Spit.

While the abundance of mature-sized razor clams remained at a historic low level on both Ninilchik and Clam Gulch beach sections, above-average recruitment of juvenile size razor clams was detected on both beach sections.

At the Ninilchik south beach section, a new cohort of nearly 0.85 million age-1 razor clams was detected. At the Clam Gulch North beach section, approximately 2.5 million juvenile razor clams were detected. The above-average recruitment signals that the population may be beginning to rebound. These beach sections will again be surveyed in 2017 so recruitment trends of juvenile size razor clams and natural mortality trends of juvenile and mature size razor clams can be assessed.

The cause of the decline in razor clam abundance on eastside Cook Inlet beaches remains unknown but is thought to have resulted from a combination of poor spawning and/or settling success and high natural mortality of mature size razor clams.

This closure does not affect sport and personal use razor clam regulations on Westside Cook Inlet beaches.