Thanks, Sherry, for your dedication to our animals

In the late 80s when Sherry Bess first volunteered at our local shelter, I'm fairly sure that she didn't envision herself running it for 26 years.

Back then, the shelter was a shed — no office, no bathroom, just running water, a sink and a few dog runs. Cats were housed in wire crates outside, right next to the dogs.

There wasn't an actual animal control officer, that job fell to the greenest member of our police force. Animals got picked up and left off but the return to owner rate was dismal and, if memory serves me, the kill rate was around 75 percent.

Homer Animal Friends was created to address the conditions at the shelter. From HAF came a group of dedicated people willing to volunteer time to make the shelter a better place.

Sherry was one of those volunteers. Those folks spent hundreds, if not thousands of hours making a difference. They eventually formed Coastal Animal Care and contracted with the city to run the shelter. Sherry is the only CAC member remaining.

Changes were made. A fence was erected and a "cat house" was built to get them out of the cold and away from the dogs. A third shed sprang up and served as an office. Return rates skyrocketed and kill rates waned.

HAF and Sherry continued to work toward a new shelter. Sherry spearheaded the SOS (Save Our Shelter) program. Through the hard work of SOS, HAF and many other dedicated volunteers and donors, we raised enough money for our dream to become a reality. The city matched our funds and built a new shelter.

So many changes over so many years. Sherry witnessed and worked through all of them.

Unlike many other jobs, you can't put a dog or a cat in the file drawer on Friday, walk away and come back on Monday. Shelter work requires that the animals be taken care of seven days a week. For Sherry, that amounted to around 9,500 days of work (not counting her volunteer hours) with very few days off.

Thank you Sherry for your years of dedication to our animals and our community. Time to get some rest, you've earned it.

Pat Moss

President, Homer Animal Friends

Thanks for the future

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust would like to thank the Willow Fund and the Cottonwood Fund, donor-advised funds through the Homer Foundation, for the grant support we received for our work with The Foraker Group.

The focus of this important work, "Building on Our Needs," was to create a new strategic plan, business plan, as well as fund development and marketing and communications plans.

The funds received were a match for the Land Trust Alliance's grant program. These new plans will guide us as we move forward, continuing to protect special places on the peninsula forever.

Thank you Willow Fund, Cottonwood Fund and the Homer Foundation for supporting our mission: conserving the natural heritage of the Kenai Peninsula for future generations.

Marie McCarty

KHLT Executive Director