Public Safety - Dec. 26-Jan 2

FIRE — Dec. 26 - Jan. 1

Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to six emergency medical service calls and two fire calls.

Kachemak Emergency Services responded to two EMS calls and one smoke investigation.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to 11 EMS calls and one fire call.

POLICE

Dec. 30

11:41 a.m. A 911 caller reported a dispute over property. Officer responded, property reclaimed without incident.

12:25 p.m. A business on the Homer Spit reported found drug paraphernalia.

12:35 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle had rear-ended them at a stop sign on the Homer Bypass. The driver then continued to follow the caller's vehicle and yell things at them.

1:31 p.m. A caller reported a shoplifter leaving the premises of a business on the Homer Bypass.

2:23 p.m. A 911 caller reported a vehicle was taken from the residence and not returned.

2:32 p.m. A caller reported a wanted subject in the area of Ben Walters Lane.

4:34 p.m. A 27-year-old male turned himself in on an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody.

Dec. 31

8:40 a.m. A caller reported a REDDI vehicle at East Hill Road and Barnett Place. Responding officer made contact with the driver and no impairment was noted.

6:13 p.m. Alaska State Troopers requested BOLO for a possible DWI near Sterling Highway and Diamond Ridge. The responding officer arrested a 65-year-old man for DUI and transported him to Homer Jail.

Jan. 1

12:55 a.m. A caller reported a fight in progress at a business on East Pioneer Avenue. Responding officers arrested a 37-year-old Homer man for disorderly conduct.

4 a.m. A caller reported items stolen while at a business on East Pioneer Avenue.

3:31 p.m. A caller requested a welfare check on a family member in the Homer area. Officers BOLO for subject.

7:36 p.m. A caller reported intoxicated individuals in a dispute over property on Bay Avenue.

7:57 p.m. A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male stumbling on the sidewalk at Pioneer Avenue and Main Street. Caller was concerned the man was not properly dressed for the weather. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

9:19 p.m. A caller reported hearing possible gunshots and can see a large bonfire at West Terrace Boulevard and Tulin Bluff. Officers contacted parties involved.

Jan. 2

1:20 p.m. An unknown male turned in a phone he found on the Poopdeck Trail at Klondike Avenue.

5:28 p.m. A caller requested a patrol of a residence on Mattox Road and asked to speak with an officer.

5:41 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot on Lakeshore Drive.

11:22 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street and arrested a 63-year-old male driver for DUI-drugs.

1:59 a.m. A caller reported hearing suspicious noises outside of their residence on Grubstake Avenue.

Alaska State Troopers

On Dec. 29, around 10 a.m. troopers received a 911 call from a juvenile male reporting he had been assaulted by his father. Investigation showed a 40-year-old Vosnesenka man had assaulted his son in the evening hours of Dec. 28. The man was arrested without incident and remanded into the Homer Jail.

On Dec. 30, at 8:35 p.m. troopers conducting a traffic stop on the Sterling Highway in Homer and contacted Justin Cole, 41, of Homer. Investigation revealed Cole was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence. He was arrested and transported to Homer, where he refused to provide a sample of his breath. Cole was then remanded to the Homer Jail.

On Jan. 1, around 10 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover near Mile 8 of East End Road. A red Toyota pickup, driven by a 68-year-old Homer man was eastbound, when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The truck crossed the center lane, and rolled into the west-bound ditch, where it came to rest on its wheels. The driver was reportedly wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was transported to South Peninsula Hospital by KESA medics.