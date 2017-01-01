Seaton seeks fiscal solution for state

Homer's representative is more optimistic than ever

Heading into his 14th year in Juneau, Homer's state Rep. Paul Seaton said he is more optimistic than ever that the current legislature will find a lasting solution to the state's fiscal crisis.

That's a decidedly positive sentiment considering the state's financial conundrum. Without a new revenue source, the state will likely exhaust its primary savings account — the constitutional budget reserve — this year. Legislators discussed state sales or income taxes last year, but none of the plans got traction. Governor Bill Walker made the controversial decision to cap the permanent fund dividend checks at $1,000, and state lawmakers instituted millions in cuts to the state budget, but even with those measures, the state budget was $3 million short, requiring a draw from the budget reserve account.

Seaton said he and others in the house are determined to find a solution to the budget problems of the state this year, so determined, in fact, that he and Republican legislators Gabrielle LeDoux of Anchorage and Louise Stutes of Kodiak formed a majority caucus with 17 Democrats and two Independents.

Dillingham Rep. Bryce Edgmon, a Bush Democrat who has previously joined Republican-led majorities, will replace Rep. Mike Chenault, R-Nikiski, as speaker. LeDoux will hold a key leadership job as chair of the House Rules Committee, while Anchorage Democratic Rep. Chris Tuck, the former minority leader, will be majority leader. Seaton and Neal Foster, D-Nome will co-chair the House Finance Committee.

Seaton said the group is united in its desire to find a comprehensive fiscal plan, something that the last legislature failed to do. Seaton said while the Republican-led Senate has a "slightly different perspective" than the House, in the end, both entities are bound by the same constitutional responsibly to pass a balanced budget each year. He said he is concerned by news that the Senate President Pete Kelly reportedly wants to operate with a state structural deficit — essentially keeping the budget below the amount needed so that the legislature will have to impose further cuts.

"In my mind, that is not a fiscally conservative or fiscally responsible way to run your finances," Seaton said.

While there may be some programs that still need to be cut, Seaton said he has heard from constituents and Alaskans around the state that people want to progress the state forward. Continually making cuts without ever forming a concrete plan for the fiscal future of the state is counter-productive, he said.

The proposed budget put forth by Walker includes an operating budget of $4.2 million, nearly $47 million less than last year's budget, with the bulk of the reduction coming from Medicaid and criminal justice reform bills. But it does include multi-million-dollar cuts to the state's senior benefit program, state parks, law enforcement, domestic violence and sexual assault programs and the Alaska Marine Highway system, as well as the Alaska Court system.

Last year, Seaton proposed a state income tax of 15 percent of the amount workers pay in federal taxes. That's about what Alaskans paid in 1979 when there was last an Alaska state income tax.

"We've had this situation where we've been able to provide services that people wanted without a state sales or income tax," Seaton said. "We're the only state in the union that had that ability."

Seaton said he remembers paying the income tax, and it was just part of life. A broad based tax like that, along with several other fiscal measures, including a re-examination of oil and gas tax credits, which cost the state millions of dollars each year, could result in a balanced budget before the budget reserve dwindles to nothing.

Seaton said that he favors an income tax in part because it would capture income tax from workers who come to Alaska to work, but don't live here. Seaton said out-of-state workers make up 20 percent of the Alaska workforce, and all those workers pay taxes to the state in which they reside, instead of Alaska.

Another reason he supports the income tax is that it is relatively easy to enforce and structure, and requires less administrative effort than other sources of tax revenue, such as a sales tax.

"It has got to be efficient," he said. "All of these things have administrative details and costs."

Seaton said, however, that he's open to other ideas for generating revenue. If a sales tax were to be instituted, it would be necessary to do away with the $500 sales tax cap, however, which he said is regressive in that it taxes people spending less a disproportionate amount of tax to those who are spending more. A person who buys a $500 beater car, for example, pays the same amount of tax as someone who buys a $40,000 SUV.

"Especially for people on the low end of the economic scale, it could be quite regressive," he said.

Seaton said another concern about a sales tax is that it not contain a myriad of exempted industries, as was the case when Frank Murkowski proposed a sales tax years ago.

"You could tell clearly who was at the table," he said. "Every industry was exempt — the fishing industry, the timber industry, the financial services industry, the real estate industry. It was taxing a very small part of the economy, and that doesn't get you there."

Seaton said he looks forward to hearing from constituents as this year's legislative session gets underway, and encourages people to check his website and sign up for his newsletter so they can follow the latest developments and provide his office with feedback.

"We are organized around the principal of passing a comprehensive fiscal plan," he said. "We've never had that kind of conversation before."