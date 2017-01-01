State grant program looking for water quality projects

The State of Alaska is soliciting applications for projects that address water quality.

The Alaska Clean Water Actions grant program is focused on projects that address certain pollutants, and waters of top concern.

The pollutants are turbidity, sediment, toxics such as metals and petroleum, and bacteria. The focus waterways are mostly in more urban areas of the state, including the Anchorage Bowl watershed, Big Lake in the Matanuska-Susitna region, the Chena River watershed in Fairbanks, and others. Rural priorities include restoration at Dutch and Iliuliuk harbors.

According to information provided in the grant solicitation, possible projects include those that encourage clean boating, public education on water quality, green infrastructure projects, and restoration of impaired waterways.

Funding for the grant program comes from multiple sources, including Department of Environmental Conservation Clean Water Act funding, Clean Vessel Act funding, and DEC's BEACH grant program.

Applications are due Feb. 15. A webinar with more information on the application process is planned for Jan. 25.