Textile artist to lead series of community art workshops at Bunnell

January is a quiet month on the First Friday scene with many galleries closing for at least the first part of January but there is still some art to be had around Homer and opportunities to get creative, too.

At the Bunnell Street Arts Center, textile artist Mandy Bernard will be sharing her art and process through a series of workshops this month.

This month's artist in residence, Bernard's textile work illustrates elements of Alaska's wild landscape that are repeated through pattern and silkscreen, reflecting a desire for permanence and continuity in the natural world, her artist's statement said. For the month of January, Bernard will create a large-scale pattern installation comprised of organic elements personally and communally collected from the field. This translation of two-dimensional design to a tactile installation will explore the intersection of the natural environment and a strong personal connection to place.

There are several opportunities to participate in workshops with Bernard. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a workshop titled "Surface Pattern Design" will be held from 6-8 p.m. Materials will be provided to help participants create designs for textiles. On Saturday, Jan. 14, a workshop titled "Pattern Building From the Field" will encourage participants to identify and collect objects that make good patterns.

There will be a community outreach event on Jan. 21 at the Bunnell as Bernard transforms the front exhibition area into a large-scale pattern installation with the help of participants.

On Jan. 28, the installation will be continued, followed by an artist talk and potluck at 6 p.m.

At the Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery, works by Sebastian Troy Pierre will continue on display. Born in Manchester, England, Pierre immigrated to Florida with his family when he was six years old. He moved to Homer almost a year ago and said he finds Homer to be a supportive place with inescapable views of beauty. He said in his artist's statement that he appreciates the overwhelming vastness and natural wonder of Homer that inspires a feeling of awe accompanied by humbleness. For an artist, "there is no shortage of raw material in Homer," he said.

Pierre's primary focus over the past six years has been painting. He currently teaches painting to emerging artists at the Homer Council on the Arts, sharing his energetic, colorful style that focuses on works in primary colors.

Sebastian Troy Pierre's exhibit opening was in December, but the exhibit continues through this month.

Homer Council on the Arts is closed until Jan. 16, but art lovers in Homer can still vote for this year's Art Awards winners, which will be announced at the council's annual meeting on Jan. 27. Nomination forms are due Jan. 15 and can be found on the council's Facebook page.