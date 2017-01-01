FYI - News briefs & announcements - Jan. 12

Hazardous waste collection to be held Saturday

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Solid Waste Department will host a hazardous waste collection day this Saturday (Jan. 14) at the Homer Transfer Facility.

'Vacant' Clamshell Lodge burns

Central Emergency Services responded to a structure fire last Friday at the Clam Shell Lodge in Clam Gulch. Calls reportedly came in at 9:36 p.m., reporting a fire in the front part of the building. By the time first units arrived — approximately 12 minutes later — heavy fire was reportedly coming from the structure.

CES reports it sent a total of four engines, four water tankers, a medic unit, two utility vehicles and two chief officer vehicles. In addition, they requested mutual aid from Ninilchik Emergency Services, who sent two tankers as well. A total of 24 responders were on scene fighting fire for most of the evening. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The lodge was reported as a vacant building.

Birders head to the Spit again

The next birding trip for Kachemak Bay Birders is this Saturday, Jan. 14 to the Homer Spit. Meet at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the base of the Spit on Kachemak Drive. Birders will search for wintering shorebirds, water fowl and the other birds that make the Spit such a special place for birding all year round. A very high incoming tide will bring the sea birds closer and in range of our scopes.

Bring binoculars, a field guide and a scope, if you have one. Dress warmly and be prepared for icy conditions. There is no charge and everyone is welcome. All trips are co-sponsored by the Kachemak Bay Birders and the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. The leader is Michael Craig, 235-0631.

KARe about your Homer community

The Kachemak Advocates of Recycling (KARe) will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies Headquarters, 708 Smokey Bay Way. If you have an interest in recycling and would like to help out, or if you would like to learn more about what our group does, please join us. For more information, contact Lani Raymond at 399-9477 or lanibirder@gmail.com.

Phony fundraisers trying to scam locals

Homer High School recently reported a group scamming local Homer businesses. Callers refer to themselves as HS Backer and ask local businesses for money to support Homer High Sports. Homer High does not work with this group and has received no support or money from this group.

According to the school, Homer High does not contract with outside companies to do fundraising; you will only deal with students, coaches or booster members for all fundraising activities; there will always be a school employee you can contact about any fundraising going on; call at 235-4600 if you have any questions.

Start a new hobby with silversmithing

Homer Community Recreation offers Introductory Silversmithing with Art Koeninger this weekend at the Homer High School art room.

Instruction is offered on the design and fabrication of jewelry and small metal objects, involving silver, bronze and copper sheet and wire, in combination with other materials, such as stones, ivory, wood and other natural and found objects.

Methods include sawing, piercing, soldering, riveting, reticulation, repoussage and chasing, dapping, forging and bezel stone-setting. The class is suitable for beginners, as well as those with some experience.

Classes run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $150, or $90 for repeat students who have taken two or more classes. The cost of materials for average projects is $5-$15.

That includes the Homer Community Recreation fee of $25, use of all tools and supplies (patinas, sandpaper, saw blades, etc.) silver, bronze and copper, as well as some cabochon stones available at cost. Students may provide their own tools and materials — including stones.

For more information, contact Art at 235-1014.

Sustainable energy classes offere?

Register now for sustainable energy classes online. Offered via the UAA/Mat-Su campus, this spring 2017 semester will feature two web-based classes: Intro to Sustainable Energy and Intro Solar Photovoltaic Systems. The sustainable energy class lasts 15 weeks and is worth three credit hours. It meets every Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., from Jan. 17 - May 6.

State looking for water quality projects

The State of Alaska is soliciting applications for projects that address water quality.

The Alaska Clean Water Actions grant program is focused on projects that address certain pollutants, and waters of top concern. The pollutants are turbidity, sediment, toxics such as metals and petroleum, and bacteria.

The focus waterways are mostly in more urban areas of the state, including the Anchorage Bowl watershed, Big Lake in the Matanuska-Susitna region, the Chena River watershed in Fairbanks, and others. Rural priorities include restoration at Dutch and Iliuliuk harbors.

According to information provided in the grant solicitation, possible projects include those that encourage clean boating, public education on water quality, green infrastructure projects, and restoration of impaired waterways.

Funding for the grant program comes from multiple sources, including Department of Environmental Conservation Clean Water Act funding, Clean Vessel Act funding, and DEC's BEACH grant program.

Applications are due Feb. 15.

A webinar with more information on the application process is planned for Jan. 25.