Homer welcomes first baby of 2017

With a due date later in January, Everest Reutov was a happy surprise

Born Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 8:15 a.m. to Kcenia and David Reutov of Homer, Everest Reutov received a red-carpet welcome as the first baby born at South Peninsula Hospital in 2017. Everest weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 10 ounces and is 20 inches long.

With a due date much later in January, Everest was a happy surprise for first-baby honors, his parents said.

While he is the first baby born at the hospital this year, Everest is certainly not the first child in the family — nor the first one born at the start of a new year. One of seven children, Everest is one of five born at South Peninsula Hospital. His sister was born Jan. 1, 2005, in Kodiak, but missed out on first-baby honors there, when another baby was born just one hour earlier.

The Reutovs said Everest's siblings got to choose his name — from a list of three options selected by his parents. With the other two choices being Yoseph or Zenon, the name Everest was reportedly chosen by unanimous decision.

Everest joins a long line of fishermen in the Reutov family; father David is a fourth-generation fisherman — and he hopes Everest will make it five.

Many people in the community already know Kcenia from the fresh-baked breads she makes and sells under the business name Country Kitchen at the Homer Farmer's Market.

The community's first baby receives a long list of gifts including decorative wall decals from North Wind, a gift bag from Sprout Family Services, a movie pass with refreshments from the Movie Theatre, a diaper cake from SPH Auxiliary, an actual cake from Two Sisters Bakery a baby blanket and burp bag set from Mary Wallis, a one-night stay in a hot-tub room at the Best Western Bidarka Inn, chocolates and gifts from The "Other Book Club," and gift cards from Old Inlet Bookshop, Ulmer's Drug and Hardware and the Homer Bookstore.

South Peninsula Hospital Birthing Center averages 130 births per year. While most births there are attended by certified nurse midwives, a full team of obstetrics nurses and OB/GYN and general practice physicians support the birthing experience as needed, the hospital said.