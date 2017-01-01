Obituary: Stephen J. Larson

Stephen J. Larson, 52, of Nashua, N.H. and Homer, Alaska, died Jan. 8, 2017 at Portsmouth Regional Trauma Center, Portsmouth, N.H., of injuries suffered in an automobile accident on June 7.

He was born June 11, 1964 in Arlington, Mass., grew up and went to school in Nashua, N.H. then moved to Homer, Alaska. He came back to live in Lee, N.H. in 2015.

Larson was an avid outdoorsman. He loved ice fishing, fly fishing, hunting, trapping, snowmobiling, was a lifelong Audubon Society member with an extensive lifetime bird list. He could spot and identify a bird in seconds whether it was in flight or in the woods. He was a very interesting and knowledgeable person to talk to. He had an amazing memory for whatever interested him!

He started his career of catching slithery things at the age of 4 when he brought home his first salamander!

He and his lifelong buddy, Steve Kaye, spent many hours catching snakes, turtles, frogs etc. at Hubbard's Pond in Nashua, then giving very knowledgeable presentations to Nashua School district youngsters, usually at the invitation of the science teachers (Critters were released unharmed after the presentations). Many of those youngsters remember them and talk about them to this day.

Larson's greatest love was Alaska. He was a simple soul who didn't mind the cold or the lack of creature comforts. He was just happy to be doing what he loved, in the outdoors. He had many wonderful friends who took care of him when he needed their help. It saddened him to have to leave Alaska but his failing health made it necessary to move back to N.H.

He leaves behind his mother and step-father, Marilyn and Bill Patten, his brother Andrew Larson, of Nashua, his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Rebecca Larson of North Andover, Mass., his brother Brett Larson of Manchester, his nephew Kyle Larson of Keene, his Uncle Tom Feehan of Milford, N.H., his friend Wendy Cassidy with whom he lived in Lee, N.H. ,his step brothers Keith and Kurt Patten and step-sisters Kellie Patten and Kimberly Simmons and many lifelong friends and relatives too numerous to list here.

Larson wished to be cremated and have his ashes scattered at his favorite fishing place, Salmon Brook in Nashua, which will take place at the convenience of family and friends.

There will be a memorial service after cremation at Anctil Rochette Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua, N.H. 03060 on Jan. 14, 2017 from 2.- 6.p.m. As there will be no burial and a short memorial we are requesting no flowers. With Larson so passionate about the outdoors he would be happy to have donations made in his name to the Audubon Society of N.H.:

N.H Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301 or www. audubon.org/donate or any organization of your choice.

Larson was well loved and he will be missed!