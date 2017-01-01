Assembly members resign, two file for mayoral election

Three newly appointed assembly members will sit until this fall's regular borough election

A third member of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly announced this week she would be leaving her post serving District 6 which serves Hope, Cooper Landing, Moose Pass and Seward.

Brandii Holmdahl announced her resignation from the assembly when she accepted a new job in Boston, Mass., following the elimination of her position as the corporate manager for quality operations at Icicle Seafoods, which was purchased by a Canadian company last year, a report on KBBI by Shahla Farzan said Monday.

Holmdahl is the third assembly member to resign this winter — Gary Knopp of District 1 (Kenai) and Blaine Gilman of District 2 (Kenai) both handed in their intent to leave as well. Knopp won a seat last fall representing District 30 in the Alaska Legislature and will be replaced by Brent Hibbert, a local cab company owner who says he has a conservative fiscal approach to government.

Gilman submitted his resignation effective this week after moving outside of his current district covering Kenai between Mile 15 of the Kenai Spur Highway and the Beaver Loop Road area. Applicants may now apply for Gilman's seat through Feb. 2. The assembly will interview candidates on Feb. 14 and will choose a replacement that night during the regular assembly meeting.

All three newly appointed assembly members will sit until this fall's regular borough election.

The trio of resignations comes following a particularly challenging winter on the assembly, with controversial issues such as the borough's invocation policy and marijuana legalization on the table.

This fall's mayoral election will feature at least two new faces — Sterling's Charlie Pierce, a former assemblyman who is now retired, and Soldotna's Linda Hutchings, a car dealership owner who has served on Soldotna advisory boards. Mayor Mike Navarre will leave office in October after serving the maximum two terms.