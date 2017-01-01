'Center-ella Story' crowned champions at Hockey Jamboree

Three-day event is major fundraiser for Divas, HHA

The "Center-ella Story" team held on to take the top spot in the ninth-annual Homer Divas Women's Hockey Jamboree Tournament this past weekend at Kevin Bell Arena.

More than 90 players traveled from Kenai, Anchorage, Palmer and the Valley to participate in the three-day competition. Sponsored by Beluga Lake Lodge, the tournament acts as a major fundraiser for Homer women's hockey.

This year, eight teams in two divisions played for the championship trophy. Teams were sponsored by Grace Ridge Brewery, Homer's Jeans, Fritz Creek General Store, Beluga Lake Lodge and the Salty Dawg.

After 12 regulation games, teams were ranked in each of the two divisions — "Once Upon a Time" and "Happily Ever After" — to determine crossover match-ups.

The fourth-place crossover game was held early Sunday morning between Willy Wonka and Goldihooks. Homer's Marina Polushkin scored a goal early in the first period to give Willy Wonka the lead. Goldihooks answered with a Roz Barnhill goal in the second period, but the WWs proved too tough, scoring five more goals to take the 5-1 win.

Scoring for Willy Wonka were Kimberly Fannon, Nora Rojek, Christy Newell and Lisa Oakley.

MVPs for the game were Kimberly Fannon from Kenai and Barnhill from Anchorage.

In the crossover game for third place, Snow Whiters Sue Rennolds and Emily Austin each scored a goal against Alice in Hockeyland. But Alice answered with goals of their own from Kayla Owens and Anne Williams, and the teams were tied at 2 after two periods of play.

With just two minutes left in the game, Snow White put in a power line, allowing Cathy Almasy to find the net for the winning goal. MVPs for the game were Cathy Almasy from Anchorage and Kari Dendrant from Homer.

In a high-scoring crossover game for second place, the Little Red Riding Hoodlums dominated Pippi Highsticking by scoring early — and often. Hoodlums Michelle Hansen, Emily Hutchison, Meghan Owens, Heather Marron and Amanda Yauney each scored a goal for the 'Hood. Pippi Highsticking finally scored late in the third period with a goal by Robin Dublin. MVPs for the game were Meghan Owens from Anchorage and Anne Stefanich from Anchorage.

Sunday's championship game between Center-ella and Hansel and Gretzky was fast-paced, and brought out a number of fans.

Center-ella Andrea Stineff picked up an early goal, but Hansel and Gretzky tied the score shortly thereafter on a Heather Johnson goal. Nichole Rose and Jessie Cashman then scored for Center-ella, taking a 3-1 lead into the third and final period. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the third period, and Center-ella took home the first place trophy with a final score of 3-1. MVPs for the game were Emily McLaughlin and Leah Bower from Anchorage

More information can be found on the Homer Hockey Association website at www.kevinbellarena.org. [http://www.kevinbellarena.org]