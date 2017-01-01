Community news - Jan. 19

Homer Garden Club meets Sunday

Ever wondered what makes some gardens absolutely outstanding? Would you like yours to be one of those? Join the Homer Garden Club on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Best Western Bidarka Inn.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Brenda Adams will present on "Truly Compelling Combinations: Creating Sizzle and Subtlety," where she will explain how and why plant combinations work to create more beautiful gardens.

Discover how to use foliage, color, texture, form and other plant attributes to create combinations that far exceed the beauty of each individual plant.

Brenda uses examples of gardens from Alaska to the east coast to offer a unique perspective on how to achieve results that set an exceptional mood and ambience. You'll learn techniques to design upbeat, dazzling, and exciting combinations as well as those with a calm, more subtle, but still memorable presence.

Author, garden educator and designer, Brenda Adams is the author of the acclaimed book, "There's a Moose in My Garden: Designing Gardens in Alaska and the Far North." Her second book, "Cool Plants for Cold Climates," will be released in late spring, 2017.

Angie Newby elected chair of SPH Foundation

The South Peninsula Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees elected officers at its Jan. 9 annual meeting, selecting Angie Newby as chair; Phyllis Cooper, vice chair; Mary Ann Rowe, secretary; Judith Lund, treasurer.

Cooper was also recognized by fellow trustees and hospital administration for her seven consecutive years as Foundation Chair?

The Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable and fundraising foundation which supports the community health care mission of South Peninsula Hospital. In addition to awarding five scholarships annually to local residents pursuing C.N.A. certification and allied health degrees, the foundation supports capital purchases and special projects, including support for diabetes education for uninsured patients.

Tax deductible donations can be made by mail to SPHFI, PO Box 2548, Homer, or through the Pick-Click-Give program when enrolling for the PFD.

The next Foundation meeting is April 24, 3:30 p.m. in the hospital's conference room and is open to the public. More information on the SPH Foundation can be found on the hospital's website at www.sphosp.org.

Up, up and away ...

Circus Arts aerial fabrics classes are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 24 through March 9. Beginning and intermediate students (ages 9-plus) meet from 3:30 - 4:45 p.m., and receive individualized instruction to develop skills and vocabulary. Only six spots are available?

Teens and adults meet from 4:45 to 6 p.m., and will develop strength, vocabulary and confidence with one-on-one instruction. Only six spots are available, and the cost for either program is $180 for HCOA members, and $216 for the general public.

All ages and levels are invited to improve overall fitness through exercises developed to increase stamina and flexibility. Conditioning and deep stretching is offered from 6-7 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome. Fees for HCOA members are $120, general is $120 and drop-ins are $10.

All classes will be held at the Fireweed Academy Yurt, 813 East End Road.

Sign up online a?HomerArt.org, or call 235-4288.

Learn the language of love

As part of Homer's "Big Read" author Erin Hollowell will conduct a creative writing workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24 entitled, "Love Letters in the Snow."

The literature of love has a long history. From the very beginning, we've used words to woo those we desire. In this short workshop, read some examples throughout history and learn how to craft love letters that speak effectively of love. Explore ways to write truthfully without sentimentality; talk metaphor, detail and tone, and leave with a love letter or poem of your own for your sweetheart. (Or perhaps one to win the one you've admired from afar.)

The workshop starts at 4:30 p.m. Please sign up in advance at the Homer Public Library by calling 235-3180.

Meeting of the minds

Moderated by Lia Calhoun, assistant professor of literature and communications at Kachemak Bay Campus, "Faith, Love and Loss" is a panel discussion on "The Bridge of San Luis Rey" scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.

The discussion will look at themes of The Bridge of San Luis Rey through multiple lenses. Panelists include: University of Alaska Anchorage Professor of English Toby Widdicombe; researcher Linda Chamberlain — who specializes in the impact of trauma on the brain; Kathy Carssow, MS LPA; and Reverend Lisa Talbott from The Homer Methodist Church.

The discussion will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Fireside Reading Room.