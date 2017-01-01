DNR approves hatchery net pens

Permit will allow CIAA to place net pens holding 100 million pink salmon fry at head of Tutka Bay

A permit allowing the Tutka Lagoon Hatchery to place net pens temporarily at the head of Tutka Bay each spring has been approved by the state Department of Natural Resources following three years of flip-flopping over the proposed project.

The special park use permit, which will allow the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association to place net pens holding 100 million pink salmon fry at the head of Tutka Bay between mid-March and mid-June each year, was first denied in 2014, and appealed by the association.

The permit was approved on appeal in 2015 by Deputy Commissioner Ed Fogels, but newly appointed Commissioner Mark Meyers retracted the permit's approval pending "further review and analysis" following protests by several organizations and individuals in the area, including the Kachemak Bay Conservation Society and the Cook InletKeeper.

On Friday, the state agency reinstated the original permit, saying concerns raised by those objecting to the project did not meet the criteria for rejecting the permit.

In a letter Jan. 13, Commissioner Andy Mack did state, however, that since significant time had passed since the original permit had been filed and approved, the appeal would only be granted in part for the next two years. It also said that during the term of the permit, it would be critical that the association comply with all laws and regulations within the park, including diligently maintaining the primary hatchery facility in addition to the net pens.

The Tutka Lagoon Hatchery is currently permitted by the state to raise 125 million pink salmon fry and release them into Kachemak Bay. In operation since 1976, low pink prices caused the hatchery to shutter its operation in 2005. In 2011, however, prices rose, and the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association, which runs the hatchery for the state, reopened the operation. But managers say in order to make the facility viable, the fish need to return to somewhere other than the small lagoon, which can become clogged and difficult to fish in when the pinks return en mass. By imprinting the fish in another area, such as the head of Tutka Bay, far more fish could be harvested, bringing millions to regional fishermen, managers said at a recent Homer City Council meeting.

But not everyone is convinced allowing the pens holding millions of pink salmon to be located at the head of Tutka Bay is such a good idea. While some, including area lodge owners, say it would ruin the aesthetic natural beauty of the area, others were concerned about the largely unstudied impacts such a large number of fish in an area would have on the area's biodiversity.

Mack's letter outlined the concerns raised by area residents, and noted that many of the issues could be addressed through the Kachemak Bay State Park management plan, which is currently being revisited. That process would allow for public commentary and review of scientific and commercial data, he said.

The letter stated that no scientific findings have been made to date that the activities at the current hatchery site have adversely impacted the ecology of the park.

The Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association said the organization was happy to receive notice of the permit approval, which it originally submitted in 2013.

"Alaska's hatchery program is subject to many regulations and policies (pathology, genetics, management) that protect natural salmon runs and the environment," said Gary Fandrei, association executive director, in an email. "Our goal is to supplement salmon populations to increase harvest opportunities; not to replace wild runs. Our success relies on good habitat and good environmental conditions. "

Longtime opponent to the proposed hatchery pen move Nancy Hillstrand said Monday that she's disappointed in the DNR commissioner's decision, and said there needs to be a food web study of the area as well as a sediment study prior to the net pens being put in place.

"That's my main concern — there's no science being done," Hillstrand said.

The DNR decision on the hatchery pen move is final, and any appeal must now be made to Superior Court within 30 days.