Film fest features adventure, social issues

Mountainfilm Festival returns to Homer

For a decade and a half, the Telluride Mountainfilm Festival has been providing Homer with a welcome hit of entertainment in the middle of the darkness of winter, featuring two days of showings of the touring film festival's mixture of 20 adventure, humor and social commentary films.

The film festival first began in 1979, with the touring festival reaching 100 locations on six continents. Organizers say the intent of the tour is to bring the best short films from the annual festival and make them available year-round around the world.

This year's tour includes the usual wide range of subjects, from a documentary on the often-overlooked topic of kidney donation in "1-800-GIVE-US-YOUR-KIDNEY" by Samantha Smith â€” a 17-minute documentary attempting to answer the question, "If I don't give my kidney to somebody this week, will somebody die waiting for it?" â€” to "Ace and the Desert Dog," a short film about Ace Kvale, a veteran photographer and Ghengis, a blue heeler, who explore the Utah desert together and learn that slowing down and remembering to play are among the most important lessons life has to offer.

One film in this year's lineup falls a little closer to home than usual for Alaska audiences. "The Super Salmon," a 25-minute film by Ryan Peterson, delves into the $5.2 billion mega-dam planned on the Susitna River and the salmon run that many fear would be impacted.

"Told by passionate and animated Talkeetna fisherman and activist Mike Wood, the story examines the potential consequences of constructing an enormous and outdated technology to meet Alaska's need for renewable energy," the film's description says.

Susitna River Coalition Executive Director Melissa Heuer will be on hand for a question-and-answer session following the screening of the film.

While this year's film fest has many short films of the variety one would expect from a film festival based in adventure-soaked Telluride â€” there's a film dubbed "Across the Sky" about Theo Sanson's 500 meter slack-line walk across the great towers of Utah's Castleton Valley, for example â€” there are others that delve into social issues and even history, as is the case with "Canyon Song," a 12-minute-long film directed by Dana Romanoff and Amy Marquis about a Navajo family's effort to relearn their traditions. The family's roots are in Canyon de Chelly in northeastern Arizona where the Ancient Puebloans once lived a sophisticated existence before being forced off their land in the winter of 1864 in what is now known in Navajo history as the "Long Walk."

"Our lineup this year is particularly stellar, and I find it gratifying that we're premiering more and more documentaries as filmmakers understand that Mountainfilm is a terrific place to launch their labors of love," said David Holbrooke, festival director of Telluride Mountainfilm, in a release.

The film fest will again show at the Mariner Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. with different films each night. Tickets are $10 for each night and the event is sponsored by the city of Homer Parks and Recreation department.