FYI - News briefs & announcements - Jan. 19

See Ken, find Zen

As part of SVT's Thriving Thursdays series, Ken Domela will demonstrate the Qigong, T'ai Chi Chu'an and his style of body alignment today (Thursday, Jan. 19) from 6-8 p.m. Qigong is a mind-body exercise that uses visualization, breath and posture, coordinated with slow movements that cultivate the flow of energy. Smooth movements encourage a quiet mind, which helps improve concentration, memory and deep breathing. Domela's demonstration will be held at the SVT Wellness Center, 880 East End Road in Homer.

Women's March on Homer

This weekend, millions of people will gather in Washington, D.C., for the 2017 Women's March on Washington, uniting in the spirit of democracy, dignity and justice. For those who can't make it that far, a sister march in Homer is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21.

Participants should gather at Homer Council on the Arts at 11:30 a.m., for a noon sidewalk march along Pioneer Avenue to WKFL Park. A group photo will be taken at the WKFL gazebo, so if you can't do the march, join us at the gazebo and make your presence known.

From 1-3 p.m., Kachemak Bay Campus will offer a live broadcast of the national Women's March on Washington, as well as information on women's rights and social justice issues. Join us to make connections for collaboration within our own community.

Troopers release holiday enforcement campaign number

Preliminary data from the Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers' enhanced enforcement patrols from Dec. 14, 2016 through Jan. 2, 2017 indicated that trooper contacts included:

• 48 misdemeanor DUI arrests; two felony DUI arrests;

• 37 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license;

• 92 REDDIs reported with 34 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI;

• 218 damage-only crashes, 22 injury crashes and two fatal collisions;

Of the 1,175 citations issued, 320 were issued for speeding and 23 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations. Help keep roadways safe by not driving impaired, and don't hesitate to make a REDDI report by calling 911.

American Seafoods accepting grant applications

The Community Advisory Board of American Seafoods Company announced it is now accepting applications for its Alaska community grant program. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 6, 2017.

Since its inception in 1997, the American Seafoods CAB has granted over $1.4 million to organizations and programs in Alaska. A total of $38,000 will be allocated by the American Seafoods CAB to community projects addressing issues such as hunger, housing, safety, education, research, natural resources and cultural activities. The majority of grant awards range from $500 to $3,000 per organization. Grant recipients will be selected at the American Seafoods CAB meeting on Feb. 15.

The Board evaluates each proposal based on the following criteria: the need in the community, project benefits, the number of people who will benefit from the program and the ability to garner additional funding.

Contribution request forms are available online at http://americanseafoodscompany.com/about /news, or by contacting Kim Lynch at kim.lynch@americanseafoods.com or 206-256-2659.

Completed contribution request forms should be returned to Lynch at American Seafoods using the above email, faxed to 206-448-0202, or postal mail at 2025 1st Ave., Ste. 900, Seattle, WA, 98121.