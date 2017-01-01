On Jan. 21, hundreds of thousands of people will join in the Women's March on Washington, D.C. They will stand together in solidarity with their partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety and health, and our families, while recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. This march will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day of office and to the world, that women's rights are human rights.

The Women's March began as a simple question and quickly spread into a worldwide movement. Shortly after the election, Teresa Shook from Hawaii posted on Facebook, "What if women marched on Washington, D.C. around Inauguration Day en masse?" She had 10,000 positive responses the next day. Thus began the national Women's March on Washington which has inspired sister marches in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and in 63 cities in 32 countries.

While each person may have their own reasons for marching, the collective mission is to bring people together to take a stand for women's rights, immigrants' rights, workers' rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races, and freedom of religion. The marches will seek to reaffirm the core American values of freedom and democracy for all at a time when many fear that their voices will be lost (March on Washington).

Sister marches are occurring in 11 Alaskan communities including Bethel, Gustavus, Kodiak, Ketchikan, Palmer, Soldotna, Anchorage, Sitka, Fairbanks, Juneau and Homer. These marches are a way for those of us who cannot travel to Washington, D.C., to organize our communities, make our voices heard and help build the movement.

Organizing for Women's March on Homer began at the peaceful rallies held recently at WKFL Park. We are an inclusive march, welcoming everyone to join us. Our mission is to raise awareness about women's rights and social justice, work to protect our existing rights on local, state and national levels, and to develop connections for collaboration within our own community.

We are non-partisan and will use the Women's March on Homer as a peaceful means to express our support for women's rights and human rights in our community and the country, rather than to criticize politicians or political parties.

In solidarity with the national Women's March, walk with us in Homer and take the next step to create change. Please join us on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Homer Council on the Arts.

• 11:30 to noon Gather at Homer Council on the Arts.

• Noon: Sidewalk march (southside) along Pioneer Avenue to WKFL Park gazebo.

•

12:45 p.m.: Group photo at the gazebo. If you are unable to make the march, join us there and make your support known.

• 1 to 3 p.m.: Live broadcast of National Women's March on Washington at Kachemak Bay Campus.

Information about women's rights, domestic violence and sexual assault, empowering youth, reproductive rights, disability awareness issues, economic disparity, voter registration and a means to develop future actions. Join us at Kachemak Bay Campus for a community conversation to make new connections to make your voices heard.

Dress warmly and wear ice cleats. We encourage you to bring family-friendly signs with positive messages. Carpooling to the march is recommended. At present, parking is available at Homer Council on the Arts, Pratt Museum and Kachemak Bay Campus. Please respect open businesses' parking and leave those spaces for their patrons. More details about parking to be determined and posted on Facebook (Women's March on Homer). For more information, follow us on Facebook or email womensmarchonhomer@gmail.com [mailto:womensmarchonhomer@gmail.com]

Since 1979, Karen Murdock and her family have gratefully lived in this cosmic hamlet by the sea. She has been involved with women's rights and social justice issues for as long as she can remember. Kammi Matson is a lifelong Alaskan who is stoked to be raising her children in a safe supportive community like Homer. They believe in a world where no one has to march in the street to have their voices heard but they are glad they have the freedom to do so peacefully.