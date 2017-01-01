Mariner basketball tames Huskies at home

Homer girls squeak by, boys blow out games over weekend

Homer basketball teams split games at home over the weekend, both picking up wins against the Joe Redington Huskies on Saturday, and falling to the Houston Hawks on Friday night.

The Lady Mariners picked up their first win of the season in a 36-35 barn-burner against the Lady Huskies. The two teams played fairly evenly throughout, with Redington taking a 18-17 lead into the half.

An 11-6 third-quarter run gave Homer the lead, but a determined Husky squad just kept coming back. Redington outscored the Mariners 11-8 in the fourth quarter, but were unable to stop the clock in the final seconds, and fell by one point.

The Lady M's spread the scoring around, with Rylyn Todd, Alissa Cole and Maggie Box each scoring seven in the game. Homer shot a dismal 4-12 from the free-throw line, while Redington hit 15-24.

Homer struggled against Houston the night before, dropping the Southcentral Conference match-up 18-43. The hot-handed Hawks sunk four 3-pointers in the first half, and took advantage of some very cold Homer shooting, to lead by a comfortable 25-9 margin at halftime.

The Lady M's could only muster nine more points in the second half, and were unable to threaten at any point in the game after that.

Todd led Homer with four points, while Haley Knott added three. The M's shot 6-11 from the charity stripe.

In Homer boys action, the Mariners hammered the Huskies with a Saturday 66-13 Southcentral Conference blowout.

The M's took control early, thanks — in part — to eight first-quarter points from senior Justin Ellison. Homer outscored the Huskies 24-2 in the first quarter, and then slowed their pace a bit, scoring only 14 points in each of the last three quarters.

Senior Hunter Edens led all scorers with 12 points, while teammate Ellison added 11. Jordan Beachy scored seven points in the game, while Koby Etzwiler, Seth Adkins and Adam Brinster each picked up six. Homer shot 10-18 at the line.

Homer hosted Houston on Friday, and looked to be in control with a 16-10 first-quarter performance. The M's held a 32-27 lead at the break, but saw their shooting grow cold in the second half. The Hawks outscored the Mariners 30-20 in the final two quarters to pick up the 57-50 Southcentral Conference victory.

Charles Rohr led Homer with 16 points — off four 3-pointers. Etzwiler sank three treys, and scored a total of 15 points. Edens and Eillson each added seven in the losing effort. Homer shot 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Both boys and girls teams hit the road this weekend, opening today (Thursday, Jan. 19) in Sitka with games at 6 and 7:45 p.m. The teams then travel to take on the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves at 6 and 7:45 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.