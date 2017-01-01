Sean Pearson

Mariner Hockey Drops Conference Games

January 19th  

Mariner Hockey struggled at home over the weekend, dropping a North Star Conference game to Colony on Friday, and falling hard against the Wasilla Warriors on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, the Colony Knights found the back of Homer's net five times in the last two periods for a 5-0 shutout.

Colony took 20 shots on goal to Homer's 13. Mariner goalie Hunter Warren had 15 saves. Saturday hit the M's even harder with a 0-12 shutout against Wasilla. The Warriors scored three goals in the first period, four in the second and five in the third. Wasilla took 35 shots on goal to Homer's seven. After losing senior Garrett Butcher to injury earlier in the season, junior standout Charlie Menke is now out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

 

