Public Safety - Jan. 9-16

FIRE Jan. 9 - 15

Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to seven emergency medical service calls and four fire calls.

Kachemak Emergency Services responded to three EMS calls and one fire call.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls and three fire calls.

POLICE

Jan. 12

2:55 p.m. A 911 caller reported a motor vehicle accident — with injury — in a business parking lot on the Homer Bypass.

3:13 p.m. A male came to the police department to report theft from a yard on Forest Glen.

7:24 p.m. A caller reported a water truck leaking water at East End and East Hill roads.

Jan. 13

10:56 a.m. An officer assisted with a civil issue regarding pet ownership in the Homer area.

2:27 p.m. An agency reported a vehicle parked and incoming tide covering part of the vehicle. Responding officer found vehicle unoccupied and registered owner was contacted.

8:16 p.m. A caller advised a female was "out-of-control" on Bartlett Street.

10:28 p.m. A 911 caller reported keys locked in running vehicle on the Homer Bypass with small child inside.

Jan. 14

3:30 a.m. A caller reported suspicious activity on Katamar Avenue.

9:44 a.m. A caller reported a vehicle parked for several days at a vacant lot on Mariner Drive.

4:13 p.m. A business on the Homer Bypass called to report a shoplifter. Officers arrested a female subject for theft.

6:27 p.m. A caller reported suspicious activity on Mattox Road and requested to speak to an officer.

6:59 p.m. A caller reported hearing a barking dog and was concerned it was too cold.

Jan. 15

1:21 a.m. A caller on Whispering Meadows Avenue advised he had been assaulted by his neighbor. Officer responded, parties worked out issue.

4:36 a.m. A 911 caller reported a possible intruder on Whispering Meadows Avenue. Officer advised, caller reports false alarm.

8:30 a.m. A business on the Homer Bypass reported an intoxicated male and a female loitering. Officer provided transport for the male.

2:50 p.m. An agency on Beluga Circle reported a smell of natural gas in the area. Gas company notified.

3:27 p.m. A caller on Ben Walters Lane reported a child custody issue. Officer spoke with involved parties.

6:20 p.m. A 911 caller reported a civil child custody issue.

7:46 p.m. A caller reported unauthorized person(s) in a residence on Svedlund Circle.

Jan. 16

6:25 a.m. A caller reported a vehicle hitting a fence on Heath Street. An officer responded. Vehicle missed fence; no damage.

7:50 a.m. A caller reported a male broke a window of a business on Greatland Street, and was found inside the building by morning staff. Officers arrested 45-year-old Torlend Flyum on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

9:50 a.m. A caller reported seeing an RV parked in a roadway/trail — possibly stuck or lost. A responding officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

12:21 p.m. An anonymous caller reported drug activity on Kachemak Drive.

12:31 p.m. A business on Svedlund Street reported a stray dog in the parking lot.

3 p.m. A caller on FAA Road reported an assault, after the fact.

11:10 p.m. A caller reported an ongoing issue of possible harassment.

1:35 a.m. A caller reported a disturbance with his wife on Rochelle Road.