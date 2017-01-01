Sports Briefs - Jan. 19

Skiers make tracks at Government Peak

The Homer High School Nordic Ski team traveled north over the weekend to compete in the Valley Invitational ski meet in Palmer.

Caleb Rorach was the highest finisher for Homer, coming in at sixth-place in both the 5k freestyle and 5k classic events. Rorach completed the freestyle race in 12 minutes, 51 seconds, and posted a time of 17:14 in the classic race. Teammate Jacob Davis finished seventh in the freestyle and eighth in the classic.

Katie Davis turned in the fastest times for the Lady Mariners, finishing seventh in both the freestyle and classic races. Katia Holmes was eighth in the freestyle, and Autumn Daigle was ninth, placing three Homer athletes in the top 10. Holmes went on to finish ninth in the classic race, while Daigle was 16th.

Daisy Kettle finished first in the JV Girls skate race, and third in the classic. Her brother Ben was fifth both days for the JV boys.

Skiers head to Kenai tomorrow (Friday, Jan, 20) for the Kenai Klassic.

Friday 5k freestyle

Girls: 7. K. Davis, 15:03; 8. K. Holmes, 15:21; 9. A. Daigle, 15:21;

Boys: 6. C. Rorach, 12:51; 7. J. Davis, 12:55; 14. D. Waclawski, 14:23;

Saturday 5K classic

Girls: 7. K. Davis, 20:15; 9. K. Holmes, 20:22; 16. A. Daigle, 21:52;

Boys: 6. C. Rorach, 17:14; 8. J. Davis, 17:47; 17. D. Waclawski, 19:08;

Ninilchik rolls past Kodiak ESS 101-14

The reigning Class 1A state champion Ninilchik boys hammered visiting Kodiak ESS 101-14 on Friday in conference play at Ninilchik.

J.D. Mumey led the Wolverines with 21 points, while teammate Dalton Geppert picked up 19. Garrett Koch and Austin White each scored 14, and Tyler Presley added 12.

After jumping out to a 26-4 lead in the first quarter, the Wolverines lit up the backboard with 33 second-quarter points and a 59-7 lead at the half. Nine of Kodiak's 14 points came off 3-pointers, while Ninilchik pumped in eight treys.

The Ninilchik Lady Wolverines cruised past the Unalakleet Wolfpack 40-30 last weekend at the Christopher Lockwood Invitational Tournament. Ninilchik's DeeAnn White led the scoring with 16 points, while Olivia Delgado had 10 and Jodie Kain added six.

The Lady Wolverines are now 2-0.

Warriors beat up on Kodiak ESS as well

After falling to the Wolverines the night before, Kodiak ESS managed to sink seven 3-pointers on their way to a 30-54 Peninsula Conference loss to Nikolaevsk. The Warriors jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter, and then went on a 20-9 second quarter run to take a 30-13 lead into halftime.

The second half was much like the first, with Nikolaevsk maintaining a strong defense, holding Kodiak to single digits in each quarter.

Zachary Trail led all scorers in the game with 17 points, while Anfim Kalugin scored 12 and Michael Trail added 11.

Ski and Winter Gear Swap — Take 2

If you happened to miss out on the first ski and winter gear swap, you're still in luck. The second edition of the Homer Community Recreation Ski Swap takes place on Jan. 19 in the high school commons, and runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.